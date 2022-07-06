When Danny Strong learned about the mastermind family behind the opioid epidemic, he felt sick. Though there are a lot of contributing factors to the current spike in opioid use, the Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma played a significant role in the destruction that this category of drugs has caused to American families. Though Danny Strong couldn’t do much in the way of legal action, he knew he could turn to the part of his life that has remained constant: art. Thus, the show “Dopesick” was born.





A Look at the Opioid Epidemic

The new hit TV show on Hulu, Dopesick, goes deep into the Sackler family’s drug business, which was largely the trigger of a lot of today’s opioid addiction and societal issues. Danny Strong says that he found the Sackler crimes to be “staggering,” and he wanted to do something about it. “Dopesick” is his way of showing the world the hideous and damaging actions that have had a significant impact on the pain management industry. Though the Sacklers have damaged thousands of lives and ripped apart just as many families, their actions were never put on trial. Strong hopes that “Dopesick” acts as a kind of social trial for the family.

Though drugs like Oxycontin are facing increasing regulations from government agencies and medical professionals, “Dopesick” can still act as a warning sign for other countries. In places where there are fewer resources, less research, and more desperation for solutions, drugs like Oxycontin create an appealing and fast solution to some issues. Strong hopes that his rendition of the story helps to warn the public of the dangers.

“Dopesick” is Strong’s passion project and was developed based on the bestselling book by Beth Macy. Though the book has swept the nation, Strong hopes that a visual rendition will help the information reach more people. The more the public knows about the crimes of the Sackler family and the dangers of opioids, the more damage can be avoided. A TV rendition simply allows the story to reach more people and make a larger impact.

Danny Strong Works With Other Celebrities on the Project

Danny Strong isn’t the only celebrity name who believes in this mission. The cast is star-studded, to say the least, with names like Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Phillipa Soo, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jake McDorman, and Kaitlyn Dever joining the call.

For Keaton, this series isn’t the first time he’s tackled the opioid crisis in his work. As the star of the 1988 hit movie “Clean and Sober,” Keaton has been telling the story of opioids for many decades. His background in this field and understanding of the content make his performance all the more impactful. Audiences everywhere seem to agree, as Keaton won a Golden Globe for Best Performance, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his performance in “Dopesick.”

For Danny Strong, this kind of art combines intriguing television and meaningful content. After winning countless awards himself, including several Emmys, Strong isn’t slowing down. “Dopesick” is set to break records and create an impressive new accolade on Strong’s acting and production resume. Though the story is condensed to an eight-episode miniseries, Strong packs a significant amount of important information and key facts into those eight installments. Fueled by his anger and shock over the Sackler family’s crimes, Strong truly created an enthralling exposé for the American public.

In an interview with “Variety,” Danny Strong talks about going from making “scrappy” work to telling important, impactful stories like the plot of “Dopesick.” Like many Hollywood success stories, Strong’s fame and accolades did not come easily. For many years, he worked on commercials, small shows, and anonymous gigs before he began to make more recognized work.

During his years doing the Hollywood hustle, Strong used screenwriting as an outlet for his feelings, frustrations, and disappointments. Little did he know that this outlet would become something that catapulted him into the spotlight. His years of hard work and dedication resulted in art like “Dopesick” that can have a significant impact on society’s trajectory.

Stay Tuned to See What Awards “Dopesick” Wins

Strong and the rest of the cast of “Dopesick” anxiously await awards season, as the series is expected to “dominate” the Emmys and bring home significant accolades from the people who know the TV world best. This is also another triumph for Hulu, as the streaming service has been churning out some high-quality, popular content. Audiences all over the world are tuning into Hulu, as their in-house content is increasing in quality, quantity, and popularity. For “Dopesick,” this means more traffic, more audiences, and a higher impact. For many of the cast members, the story, not the fame, is what is important.

Catch the eight-episode miniseries “Dopesick” on Hulu. If the critics’ reviews are any indication, you won’t be disappointed.

