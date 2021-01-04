INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Music is an art and is a passion for a lot of people. Many of them love to make and others just enjoy listening to it. Art can entertain everyone or the majority of them in all phases of your life. Everyone can play or create music. Music also allows to satisfy the obsession of creation. This creativity is done by the medium of art. And a person can enjoy his or her life by showing that creation to someone. Though it is not easy to create music. It needs a lot of effort. After a lot of ups and down, music is created. Here we will talk about a famous music creator, who is famous for his unique music. His name is Dave Anonuevo. His listeners love the way he produces the music. His creations are always different from other artists.

About Dave Anonuevo

Dave Anonuevo is a music producer. He is the rarest multi-faceted talent that emerges in Singapore. He is well trained in his field. Now, he is an expert in the technology field because he is in the music industry for a long time. He got this position after many struggles. Recently the Singapore Music Artists Land Records deals with Simplify Recordings, which is now easily available on Spotify. His all-music albums are available on Spotify, everyone can enjoy his music series on Spotify. He is unique among other music stars because of his extraordinary musical skills. Due to this, other leading musical talents are allowed to produce some pieces of musical art.

Let me downis an early musical adventure. It shows his brilliant ability that happens to be with Joshua Simon. Have you listened to it yet? If not, then give it a try. Hush is the last song he made yet. Dave has gotten to weave his magic on it. This song is very wonderful with the melody. Dave reworked this song to make it perfect for the public (his fans). This is his first release on Spotify. And it is also included in more than five playlists on Spotify. This song was played more than ten thousand within a week. And the number grows rapidly day by day.

He is very famous now because of his unique creations in music. He has become a star now, a famous one. He even got a lot of fame at the school level from his music. He got this fame because of social media when Ngee Ann Polytechnic shared his song on that platform. His interview went on air and was interviewed in his school radio club. All his releases got positive reviews on SoundCloud.

How to access Dave?

It is very easy to get access to your favorite star on social media as nowadays every single star is using social media to get connected with their fans. Dare is also available on Instagram and has a huge fan following there. You can view his profile there. His account name is @dave_anonuevo.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

