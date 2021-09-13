There could be plenty of reasons why a car owner might decide to go for car window tints. Depending on where one lives, it could be to create a cool, comfortable driving experience if the city they are living in is always sunny or extremely hot. Car window tints are also a great idea if you’re looking to spruce up the look of your car and are usually an accessory that’s added to improve the vehicle’s aesthetics.

While all car window tints seem to look similar to most onlookers, on closer inspection you will find that they are anything but. In fact, there are a variety of car window tinting options available, and each one comes with its own set of pros and cons that customers need to be aware of. So, there is clearly a lot of information to take in once you’ve decided about getting car window tints.





Keeping that in mind, here we are going to take a closer look at the types of car window tints that are available and what to expect from the type of tint you choose for your car.

Ceramic Car Window Tint

Ceramic car window tints are developed with the help of small ceramic-based particles, hence the name. These ceramic particles are highly non-conductive, as in, the tint doesn’t cause low Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cell phone connectivity, which is a major advantage of getting ceramic car window tints. It can also block up to 50% of the sun’s UV rays without reducing visibility for the driver. Additionally, ceramic car window tints also offer superior shatter resistance.

Crystalline Car Window Tint

If you are looking to get about the same amount of cooling and protection but without darkened car window tints, then the crystalline window tint is going to be your best bet. This type of car window tint has been designed specifically to block the rays of the sun, which keeps the interior of the car cool and comfortable, without the signature darkening effect provided by other types of car window tints.

Carbon Tint Film

If you are looking for a more advanced version of the everyday car window tints that you see in the market, then why not go with the carbon tint film option? This is, by far, a superior option if you are looking to get all of the major benefits of car window tints and then some. This type of car window tint sports a premium quality matte finish – one that is not only great to look at but can block up to 40% of the UV rays of the sun, which makes for a more relaxed driving experience.

It is also highly efficient in blocking infrared radiation. For the uninitiated, this type of radiation contributes to skincare concerns while bumping up the temperature inside the vehicle. If you really want to keep your skin and eyes protected from infrared radiation, and at the same time, protect the leather seats, dashboard, and plastic trims of your car, then carbon tint film is the way to go.

Hybrid Dye and Metallic Tint Film

A hybrid dye and metallic tint film is made out of premium-grade titanium metallic flakes and gray dye, which makes it not as dark as many of the other tinting options out there. However, it’s just as effective when it comes to blocking the UV rays of the sun. If you are searching for a mid-level tint for your vehicle, then the hybrid dye and metallic tint film option should be right up your alley.

The gray dye keeps the interior of your car and its inhabitants safe from UV radiation. At the same time, the integration of specially designed titanium metallic flakes offers an extra layer of protection.

One of the reasons why the hybrid dye and metallic tint film option is the preferred choice of many vehicle owners is because it offers a high level of protection at a reasonable price. Not only does this car window tinting option keep you safe from the ultraviolet rays of the sun, but it also helps to keep out the glare from the sun and other light sources.

This makes it a smart option for those drivers who have weak eyesight or find it difficult to navigate when driving towards the sun or other bright light sources such as the light that comes from other vehicles. This is one of the main reasons why the use of car window tints is growing, with more and more people looking to get the protection that premium car window tinting offers for their vehicles and themselves.

Dyed Window Tint

Image Text: Dyed Car Window Tints

Alt-Tab: A car with dyed window tints

Description: A Range Rover with tinted windows

As far as the types of car window tints go, the dyed window tint is the basic option that’s offered to those who are looking for car window tints. The main purpose of this tint is to help block out the rays of the sun that can wreak havoc on not only the windows of your vehicle but also the interior that is mostly exposed to the sun. Dyed window tints protect both the car windows and the health of your skin surprisingly well, thanks to its use of multiple layers of infused dyes. However, this option will not provide you with any protection against UV exposure. Dyed window tints are also available in multiple opacity options and are incredibly affordable, making them one of the more popular options when it comes to car window tints.

Metalized Car Window Tint

The metalized car window tint is another entry-level option that’s similar to the one above; however, instead of using dyes, it is infused with tiny particles of metals that help to block out the sunlight. This also provides a premium luster or shine along with added support for the window, which prevents shattering. For those who are looking to spruce up the appearance of their vehicle, they shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to get a metalized car window tint, primarily because of the premium quality finish that it offers that’s hard to get from basic car window tints, such as the dyed option.

Additionally, metalized car window tints also offer far more protection from the UV rays of the sun as compared to many other car window tinting options. This ensures that the driver and the passengers are protected from the powerful UV rays at all times while on the road. Since the metalized car window tint uses tiny metal particles in the thin film, it is also considered to be a sturdier and more robust option as far as car window tints go.

The tiny particles of metals that are infused into the tinting film keep the interior of the car protected from the sun’s harmful rays, which can easily discolor the dashboard, seat covers, and other parts of the car that are exposed, and usually fade due to the constant exposure of the sun. The integration of these tiny metallic particles also adds an extra layer of protection to the car’s window that keeps it protected from the general wear and tear of car windows.

Ending Note

While car window tints may feel like a passing fad or an accessory used by those who want to make a personal statement, there is also a functional aspect of the various types of car window tints, which is the reason for their popularity. If you want a more “official” point of view, even doctors nowadays are advising folks to use car window tints to protect themselves from the harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays of the sun. This ensure that they’re able to avoid nasty diseases, such as different types of skin cancer and other skin conditions that are caused due to exposure to UV rays.

Car window tints are also advised for certain drivers because it helps block out the glare that’s created by the sun, which oftentimes leads to unnecessary collisions and roadside accidents. So, in short, regardless of the types of car window tints you choose from, it not only helps protect you from the sun’s rays but also makes you a better, safer driver – and it looks great too, which is just an added bonus.

Regardless of the vehicle you drive, it is always best to take note of local rules and regulations before you decide on a particular window tint for your car, no matter what car window tint you choose to install.

Luckily, using the services of car window tinting experts in your city means you do not have to bother about breaking the law while getting car window tints installed since the installers will be fully aware of what’s permitted and what’s not when it comes to the types of car window tints in your city or state. So, if choosing the right car window tint for you feels like a whole lot of work – why not hire the experts?

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

