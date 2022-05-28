House painting is an operation that you certainly do more often than renovate. When I was a child, I remember that my father packed up the whole house every four or five years and started to paint big strokes of white. The house looked transformed once the job was done: from dingy and dark to bright and shiny.





However, since renovating the house has become my job, I have learned from painters that redoing painting is something more complex than taking a brush and starting to paint. When a client asks me for advice on the best material to use for the walls of his house, I told him to contact licensed house painters near me who study the existing substrate, evaluate the type of paint already present, and see if it can hold up.

On the other hand, new paint is necessary to eliminate it, apply fixatives, and overcome all the problems. Only at the end of a study, I await he will be able to indicate a suitable painting. And I assure you that, no matter how many walls I have seen, a professional painter near me knows a thousand times more than me.

PAINTING YOUR HOME TO WHITE: AN EXACT SCIENCE!

I’ll ask you a point-blank question: what are the components of a painting? I know that you are not a professional painter, but I assure you that you absolutely must know to choose the right paint to whiten your home.

It is useless to become an expert in evaluating component by component on everything that makes up the paint you are about to put in the house. But when you enter a paint shop, you are faced with an endless expanse of possibilities, often with salespeople who know as much as you do, and you risk coming out with the wrong paint bucket!

Also, if you aim to save as much as possible, the result will undoubtedly be worth the expense. And don’t think that if you are renovating your house, it is enough to rely on the company on duty, which knows how to do it. Some of the companies often try to use cheap material, and you need to be at least able to give directions for what you want.

So let’s try to understand the main types of interior paints on the market for whitewashing the house, which ones you should avoid like the plague, and which ones you need to understand if they are right for you. And to do this, you need to understand the basic formulation of the paint.

How a paint product is made

Building paints are only a part of what is called paint products. These products are liquids, more or less dense, which once spread on support, are transformed, due to physical or chemical-physical phenomena, into a film completely adherent to it: they dry, harden, and eventually become a decoration and protection for support.

Paint products are divided into two types:

Opaque paints, i.e., the underlying support is not visible

Transparent paints, i.e., they show the underlying support (although they can give it a different color)

In this paragraph, I will tell you the basics of any paint product: walls, wood, metal, plastic, and you choose! Whitewashing is nothing more than putting a paint product on a wall. So let’s come to us. A paint product consists of the following elements:

A binder

A solvent

Pigments

Additives

These four basic elements are important, each of which is fundamental, so that the paint you will apply on the walls of your home does not turn out to be a package. There is a complex technology to establish the right combinations of each element to obtain a painting that responds to specific requests.

Of course, we will not go into any detail on these aspects because that does not interest us. However, you can contact licensed house painters near me because their basic understanding is essential to know what is on the walls of your home.

