Writing about relationships is often a challenge for any artist, but Dondorado does a beautiful job at articulating his emotions in “Only at 2:00am”. In this new project Dondorado unveils the curtain for his fans on his past relationships. He dives deep on the subject of love, breakups, and hitting up girls late at night for a rebound.





This body of work contains 4 songs and has a run time of 11 minutes. All 4 songs express emotions over a smooth melodic beat. It is music that you can vibe to no matter the circumstance or environment. Dondorado shows off his versatility as an artist in this EP by vividly telling his listeners stories of his past. When he raps you can envision in your mind exactly what he was going through. It is music that we can all relate to.

Stream “Only at 2:00am” at the link below:

https://open.spotify.com/album/24P9AYb4sYGabkS6Obphdy?si=ZZPVt7jJTgmZIMC1WgYPCw

