Born in New Jersey but bouncing across the world to different cities, Absorber has now found a home base in Houston, Texas. This young entertainer and streamer has loved entertainment from the young age of seven. He started out by playing an Arabic instrument called the “Qanun,” and seeing the reactions on people’s faces when he would show his talents had him instantly hooked. He then moved on to magic, which he would spend a few years with and making videos along the way to broadcast his journey, but that didn’t do it for him for very long. After testing a few different areas of entertainment, Absorber has found what he and many others believe to be his calling, playing video games and putting it on display for the world to consume.





Specifically focusing on Fortnite and Minecraft as his main two games, Absorber has built an impressive fan base between these two games. With over 8,000,000 followers across all platforms, Absorber has all eyes on him when he goes live on twitch or uploads a video to his YouTube channel. “Knowing that I put a smile on over 8,000,000 people’s faces blows my mind, and I couldn’t be more grateful for them. One of my main goals is just to inspire and spread positivity to as many people as possible,” says Absorber. Clearly, he is in it for the right reasons and finds great satisfaction in doing what he loves.

Although he goes into every situation with the best intentions, it hasn’t always been an easy road for the young entertainer. A few challenges that he has faced since the beginning of his entertainment and social media journey are the different forms of “hate” that come his way. He used to take it personally and let it get him down, but as time has gone on, he has realized that the bigger he gets, the more “hate” that he is going to receive, but he has millions of real fans to show him the “hate” is someone salty that he is doing better than them. Turning the “hate” comments into motivation, Absorber uses it as fuel to provide better content for those who support him.

Absorber is forever grateful for the fans that continue to show him dedicated support and give positive feedback on his content. He knows that he wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them and promises to never switch up and keep doing his thing. Absorber is only getting started in the industry, and with many big plans in the works, there is no limit to where he could go. Make sure to stay up to date with Absorber as you’re not going to want to miss out.

