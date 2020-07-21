Entertainment: Cam Sites Are Taking Over the Porn Industry

As barriers to high speed internet access adult entertainment and cam sites in particular have been a clear leader in building relationships between adults. However, it’s very much open for debate as to the depth or value of these relationships; ones that are often fleeting sexual encounters across the internet.

Today, we are discussing the burgeoning adult cam industry which has lead to a porn boom unlike anything seen in the past 30 years. How did we get here and what is the future of live sex cams?

When it Comes to Free Porn, Live Sex Reigns Supreme

To figure out where it all stems from we must first go back to the time of the big screen TV and the boombox…oh those glorious 1990’s. The last time the business of sex was booming to the degree it is now was when the VCR went mainstream which lead to porn video production. This of course lead to the explosion of recording porn and later a massive distribution network with porn studios making millions of dollars.

That whole industry is hanging on for dear life and they have cam sites to blame or thank depending on your vantage point.

As a result of that technology advancement adult video stores popped up across America. Many of those xxx video stores are now a relic of the past. As a matter of fact adult webcams have even started to chew into the number of strip clubs as more women take to the security and privacy of doing sex webcam shows from home. Maybe it’s not all bad?

In retrospect it did all seem so harmless when people were doing their private business via 1-900 numbers, but now it’s all high tech and in your face.

Today’s adult entertainment consumer has a much, much larger appetite as well as bigger expectations when it comes to their sexual entertainment. Specifically, it’s sex cams and as of late that even includes real live sex between couples. Cam sites like Chaturbate have no paywall and just ask for tokens while webcam sites like realifecam command high monthly memberships to view people in so called voyeur cams. So just how did we get here; to a place where you can see HD orifices free of cost 24 hours a day?

Suddenly we landed in a weird place didn’t we? A place where we are bombarded with offerings of sex cam shows at just about every free porn tube site we visit?!

People are just now starting to talk about this. Is it a bad thing or is it liberating. These are the cultural questions we all have to grapple with.

The Rise of Cam Girls Sites Is Still Happening

Again, if we just zoom back in time just 20 years or so there was that thing called dirty chat or even phone sex. Something which was super edgy then but seems like the stuff of first date secrets or sitcom tv story-lines nowadays.

With the explosion of the web, adult dating sites captivated the masses with a new form of sexual entertainment; at least for awhile. That phenomenon was short lived though. Apparently men realized real women rarely if ever join such sites because they merely need to walk into a room of men to get such offers..

Meanwhile the first sex cams sites were already spreading like wildfire. What adult dating was missing is good and plenty in the world of adult webcams and that is cash to entice the women to perform on cam. Apparently nothing says sexy quite like money. Nowadays the clear motivating factor is cold hard cash and there is lots of it for those willing to get naughty on cam.

Using webcam sites for adults is such a popular activity that we even ran across dozens of sites that shared how to watch xxx cams and offered reviews on how each of the top cam sites and services differ. These sites all purport to rank the best adult webcam sites but naturally have some bias.

This financial motivator has driven some half a million women globally onto cam sites offering their bodies up for their share of that cash. Since most of these adult cam sites are privately owned it’s nearly impossible to say how many women are currently, “camming” as they call it, but the numbers are astronomical.

Live Sex on Webcam is a Massive Industry

The live sex cams industry amounts to billions of dollars annually and has a massive foothold in the United States and most of Western Europe with growing numbers of users in less affluent Latin America and Eastern Europe. Even in more conservative cultures like the Middle East and Japan adult cams though are experiencing a massive boom.

The amount of money being earned by cam girls is always up for debate and varies greatly depending on many factors.

However, the one constant factor is the considerable sum of money up for grabs for those who are making a business of stripping live on webcam. It is also more often than not a lot more than just a striptease but that is where this writer leaves the rest to your imagination.

