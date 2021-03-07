Leo Paul Jeudy, popularly known as Paul Prince is a writer, director, producer, actor, author, artist and entrepreneur. He has done some remarkable work in the industry, after writing and directing a short series called “the mission”, he produced and directed a short film called “wrong decisions” that was set to premiere on March 15 in Montreal but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On October 22nd 2020, Paul Prince released his First Novel, “A transient ride” which was published on Amazon and it’s available on all platforms.

He recently, took to his Instagram page to announce his new book release in 2021. The author releases his Second Novel with a captivating titled called “Hindrance”.

Hindrance is a book that focuses on how to win when face with obstacles and tribulations, telling the tales of many men and women such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Kamala Harris and many more. How they faced many obstacles but never gave up on their dreams and the task they had at hand. The Love of yourself and the will of getting what you want. During a pandemic that can be described as very hard for some, many people want to give up on their dreams because they lost their job or went bankrupted, but if you truly want to succeed this is just another bump on the road.

NOW Available on Amazon

Paul Prince wrote, directed and produced the following movie Wrong Decisions, Run, and MBM. He’s working on a movie called ”Run” the production stopped because of covid19 but it’s well underway and almost done we can expect the movie to be out by this year.

For more information about Paul Prince book, check out on Amazon or on his website https://www.thepaulprince.com/

