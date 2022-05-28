The purchase of outdoor paint must consider many aspects to avoid poor effects. Find out how to choose the best solution.





Choosing exterior paint to repaint the walls of your home is not a decision to be made based only on aesthetics but also on the technical characteristics of the different types of paint.

In fact, outdoor paint aims to protect buildings from atmospheric agents and prevent the facade from being damaged by mold and cracks. There are many types of paint on the market; the main ones are:

Acrylic

Quartz

Elastomeric

Insulating

Anti-humidity

Breathable

Let’s see together which is the most suitable for your needs.

Acrylic, quartz, and elastomeric outdoor paint

The most common type of exterior paint is acrylic paint, both because it has very short drying times and good resistance to bad weather and color loss. Acrylic paint for exteriors is made up of colored pigments and acrylic resins, which, thanks to their granularity, adhere perfectly to any plaster and dry immediately.

Furthermore, it is possible to obtain an almost infinite range of colors that remain unchanged over time: having good resistance to alkaline substances and UV rays, if applied correctly, this paint becomes a long-term outdoor finish.

Quartz paint for exteriors is one of the best paints on the market. Unlike regular water-based paints, it contains quartz microspheres and synthetic resins, which make it particularly resistant to bad weather and UV rays: it can last many years without losing color and brilliance. Furthermore, it has a consistency that allows application on any plaster and surface, even on concrete; for this reason, it is suitable for painting any building.

Elastomeric paint is also particularly suitable for exteriors. It has high adhesion to surfaces, but it is filler. What does it mean? It perfectly covers unevenness and irregularities in the plaster, filling cracks, micro-cracks, and cracks that can damage not only the external appearance of the building but also create water infiltration and deterioration of the walls.

Water repellency is another quality to consider when it comes to elastomeric paint for exteriors. A protective layer is spread on the wall, such as a transparent film, which makes the water slide off and protects the color from the sun’s rays—bypassing even a single coat of this paint.

Exterior paints with insulating characteristics

A new type of paint that has been making a lot of talk in recent years is insulating exterior paint: it is paint that helps insulate the house thermally. It is certainly not possible to see the results obtained with good insulation or an insulating panel.

However, some studies have shown that they can be effective, at least to a minimum, even with do-it-yourself treatments. For example, insulating paint is helpful on a north-facing wall, which rarely sees sunlight: thanks to the hollow glass microspheres present in the paint, a barrier is formed that prevents heat from escaping and mold formation.

Conclusion

Alternatively, you can use moisture-wicking exterior paint or breathable exterior paint for facades that suffer from mold problems. However, suppose the problem is more serious. In that case, we recommend that you request a quote from licensed house painters near my location who will know how to perform the proper treatment before applying the paint and explain the entire exterior house painting costs associated with the whitening.

