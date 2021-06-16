Having blurry vision is common these days. Due to excessive use of smartphones and other internet devices, the vision of people is compromised. Eyeglasses help you to correct your vision problem, and you can see clearly. Your doctor, probably an ophthalmologist or optometrist, will do an eye exam. After figuring out what issue your eyes and facing and what type of lenses will help you to see properly, they give you a pair of bifocals or progressive lenses totally depending on your vision issue.

What is the purpose of eyeglasses?

Eyeglasses rescue you to solve your vision problems. People, who are facing trouble seeing clearly, whether close or a distance, should try eyeglasses for seeing clearly. Eyeglasses improve your vision to clearly and sharply see the objects at any distance.





How light is focused on the retina is the main point that is related to most eyesight problems. The retina is found near the optic nerve in the back of your eye. First, the light is sent to the retina by the eye lens, and in the next step, that light is converted into signals which are sent to the brain, and the brain, in return for that signal, creates images that we see. The problem arises when light is not properly falling on the retina, and to fix this, eyeglasses can help you.

How common are vision problems?

According to the latest report, 11 million Americans over the age of 12 are facing vision problems. To stay on top of your vision, get a regular eye exam. Your doctor will help you to find out any eye disease at early stages and fix it, or he will prescribe you a pair of eyeglasses.

What vision problems can eyeglasses correct?

Eyeglasses are commonly required for vision problems like:

Nearsightedness (myopia)

The ability to see close things clearly, but objects that are farther away look blurry to you.

Farsightedness (hyperopia)

The ability to see objects in the distance clear while things close by look blurry to you.

Astigmatism

In astigmatism, there is a problem with the shape of your eye lens or cornea, which in result causes distorted or blurry vision.

Presbyopia

Presbyopia is an age-related condition. In this condition, your eyes start to lose the ability to focus on close nearby objects.

What type of glasses will I need?

Based on the vision problem you have, your Ophthalmologist will figure out the best lens for you. Eye Lenses can treat:

Presbyopia: Bifocal or multifocal lenses

Nearsightedness: Concave lens

Astigmatism: Cylinder-shaped lens

Farsightedness: Convex lens

Signs That YOU NEED EYEGLASSES

Holding objects at a little distance to see them clearly

Experiencing frequent headaches

Glare or bright sunlight is bothering you

Having difficulty in reading a small printed document

Notice ghosting, double images, or hazy vision

You increased the text size on your computer or phone to see clearly

Benefits of Eyeglasses over Contact Lenses

There are multiple reasons which explain why eyeglasses might be a better option than contact lenses.

Convenience

Unlike contact lenses, eyeglasses require much less cleaning and maintenance. As a result, eyeglasses are more comfortable to wear, and the chances of getting eyeglasses lost are much less than contact lenses.

Protect Your eyes from trauma

Eyeglasses not only improve your eye vision but also protect your eyes from common irritants such as sand, dust, grass, or even insects that get into your eyes while performing routine activities like a walk, having dinner outside, or traveling

UV protection

Harmful UV rays can damage your eyes. In order to protect your eyes, varieties of eyeglasses and sunglasses are available in attractive glasses frames that contain lenses that block UV rays hence saving your eyes.

UV protection

Harmful UV rays can damage your eyes. In order to protect your eyes, varieties of eyeglasses and sunglasses are available in attractive glasses frames that contain lenses that block UV rays hence saving your eyes.

What tests do I need before getting eyeglasses?

During a vision exam, your eye doctor checks your:

Visual acuity

Read an eye chart and see how clearly you can see objects at multiple distances.

Lens prescription

Looking at an eye chart via a device called a phoropter

Pupils

To check the health of your eyes, the doctor shines a light on them.

Peripheral (side) vision

Find eye problems that may not have noticed yet

Eye movement

Check eye muscles are working well

Eye pressure

It’s a glaucoma test. A quick air puff is directed into one of your eyes.

Eye Front

This test checks the eyelids, iris, lens, and cornea for any scratches or scars using a special microscope.

How much normally do eyeglasses cost?

Depending on the type of eye lens you are prescribed and the glasses frames you choose, the cost of glasses varies widely. Insurance might be helpful here to overcome some of the costs. To find out what kind of coverage you have, consult your eye doctor and insurance company for the best.

You can try specs fair Canada for great glasses, fast delivery and great prices in Canada!

