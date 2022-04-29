Federation international de football association is known to be the famous governing body of the renowned football called football. Various countries participate in playing the football game from all over the world. Indonesia’s ranking has seen a tremendous increase among the different countries.

Every year one team wins the match and receives the gold medal. Currently, it is noticed that the Brazilian team is known to have the first position in the FIFA ranking. It is the country known for replacing the famous country named Belgium.





On 31 March, the latest FIFA released the latest ranking to provide the best results to the general public.

Facts Related To The FIFA Report

A person planning to play the game of football should have an idea regarding the various facts related to FIFA. So let us get a statement regarding the different facts of Info Piala Dunia 2022:

Indonesia is the country known to have 159th position in the total and can be considered the second last position. In total, 160 countries participate in the event.

The Singaporean national team overtook the Indonesian team.

The Malaysian and the Filipino teams played against the Singapore team with Singapore’s 2-1 and 2-0 wins.

It is seen that the garuda team does not participate in the FIFA international competition that is held on 22 March of every year.

that is held on 22 March of every year. If we talk about the Vietnam team, there has been a high rise in this team. This is the team who managed to climb two places, and to rank 96 after the period they will take off to the Japan.

Talking about the Asian region will provide Iran as the best ranking country in the entire region. After Iran, the following is of the pan and is known to beta the 23 position. In October 2018, Belgium lost its position to second place after there was the position. There has been an excellent increment seen in Mexico, and it will be ranked the 9.

These are the complete detail regarding the eth FIFA report. Hopefully, it is clear that if the person has a point regarding the match, they will get the best results from the available options.

The position of the various countries keeps on changing every year as per their performance. If a person wants to get an idea regarding the detail, they need to be alert to the news.

