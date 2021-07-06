Fall is the prime season for planting new shrubs and trees. Autumn is the best season for lawn maintenance. In this season, the plants prepare themselves for the cold weather.

If you are planning to put away the garden tools because the summer is closing, then it is not the right time to roll down the lawn care tools. Instead, seeding or planting at the end of summer and the start of autumn give the plant robust growth.





The landscaping fall cleanup supports the effective growth of plants because the soil’s temperature in autumn enhances the root growth. Fall maintenance protects the plant in the whole winter season, and as a result, you get a lush green garden in spring.

In this guide, you will learn the tips to maintain the landscape in the autumn.

What is meant by fall cleanup?

Fall cleanup is the way of protecting plants from the freezing cold weather and giving them a healthy start in spring. The cleanup includes several maintenance and cleaning procedures like:

Application of herbicides to protect plants from weeds and pests.

Removing the dried leaves and debris of weeds.

Pruning to maintain the structure of the plant or keeping it in an upright position and others.

7 landscape fall cleanup tips

Debris removal

In the autumn, a large amount of debris accumulates in the garden that hinders the penetration of air and sunlight and it must be removed.

The common garden pest can also hide under this debris and harm your plants.

You can use the simple rake to collect the debris from your home garden, but sometimes it is difficult to gather the wastes of a large yard. In this case, you can hire professionals for one-time or regular maintenance.

It is important to note that this debris of plants is a rich source of organic material and can be used as compost. To apply these leaves as compost, you have to crush them into tiny flakes so that these flakes do not suffocate the garden area.

Aerate the garden

Aeration of the soil is necessary to facilitate the infiltration of nutrients and water. It removes or stops the accumulation of thatch (the combination of dead organic and living material at the surface layer of soil below grasses).

Turf compaction is another big problem you may face in case of improper fall aeration. Turf compaction should be reduced in autumn so that the oxygen content of the soil does not decrease in the cold temperature.

The experts say that the combination of aeration and overseeding in fall when the temperature of the soil is warm gives the grass a healthy and quick startup.

Mulching

Applying mulch is another essential dose of fall cleanup. Mulching is the application of organic or sometimes inorganic material over the soil to improve the health of a plant and protect it from weeds.

You can get the maximum benefits of mulching by applying it in the fall season. The mulch applied around the trunk or stem of the plant acts as a weed suppressant and keeps the plant healthy throughout the year.

It is suggested that 2 to 3 inches of mulch should be applied before the first chill hits the area, thus saving your landscape soil from erosion and also providing organic nutrients to the plants.

Removing unwanted limbs

The limb or trunk where there is no sign of life (the whole branch dried having no green color) should be removed in the late fall. The weak or diseased limbs can not survive the cold temperature and may fall off, causing harm to the other ornamental plant or even the resident, so it must be removed in autumn.

Fertilize the lawn

Fertilizer addition is common practice that must be repeated almost every season. But fertilizing the plant in the fall makes the root system stronger, and thus the plant becomes healthier and greener in the spring.

When you fertilize the plants in autumn, the cool temperature helps the plant to regain the strength that it might lose in the warmer season. Along with other fall cleanups, fertilizer application is also mandatory. It boosts the growth of the plant, and watering after fertilization increases the activity of fertilizer.

In the freezing temperature of winter, many sensitive plants die due to the negative impact on metabolic activity. In the chilling temperature, parts of plants like roots need essential nutrients to survive.

Supplying the plant with phosphorus fertilizer in the fall gives the root strength, and it survives the cold weather, so the plant also does not get affected.

Removal of the weeds

Weed fall cleanup is another way that helps to make a lovely and productive lawn. Weeds are the biggest enemy of plants that suck the nutrients from the neighboring plant, so they should be removed quickly.

Autumn is the best season to kill weeds like dandelions and clover, which are perennial. For killing the weeds, you need to apply pre or post-emergent herbicides. Pre-emergent forms of herbicides prevent the growth of weeds, while post-emergent ones that kill those weeds are shown resistant to pre-emergent herbicides.

Mowing

In the fall cleanup, mow the landscape for the last time before the temperature drops. The reason to mow the grass in the autumn is to allow the sunlight to penetrate the soil easily.

Final words

Your lawn needs regular or timely maintenance in the fall season so that the plant survives the freezing temperature.

For the lawn of 2 to 3 acres, you must need the expertise and tools to clean up the whole yard. You can also take the help of a professional landscaper from rgalmanza.com for the fall cleanup of the large lawn.

Make sure that the landscaper is following all the maintenance and cleanup steps by following the above tips.

