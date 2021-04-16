Lillee Jean is a young entrepreneur, content creator, and brand ambassador.

Lillee Jean began creating stop motion videos using her American Girl dolls at 9 years old, and at 10, she immersed in makeup tutorials, featuring OG artists, such as Jaclyn Hill. She began creating makeup looks; Her blog at age 11: http://themakeupbloggers.blogspot.com

As an artist and a creator, Lillee Jean’s makeup tutorials are both wearable, but also elaborate.She says, “My fans can always count on me to upload, and not disappoint, such as a lot of creators have gotten in the habit of doing; consistency is important to connect.”

Lillee’s platform is a safe zone for all fans to share and connect with fans on Live; listening to them, and actually reaching out via YouTube, or Instagram comments.

At 15, Lillee created ThaEyeballQueen, and morphed into Jeaniez Management (her fans: “Jeaniez”), and then officially becameLillee Jean Beauty Inc. at 19.



Please visit www.lilleejeanbeauty.com with live footage from some events “Cover Girl Billboard”, “New York Fashion Week 2019”, “Drunk Elephant, Getty Images”, “Revlon”

