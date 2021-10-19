Any fashion-conscious individual will naturally want to find the best way to express themselves through the clothes they wear the accessories they choose and how the present themselves. But what can you do to find your own personal style? First, you must identify what message you want to convey, how you wish to be perceived and the message you are trying to convey. We have listed some top tips, so you can identify your personal style in an instant.

Create a Mood Board





In the creation of a mood board, you can clearly begin to piece together the style that you have been dreaming of. Whether you want to take the traditional approach of cutting and pasting from magazines or using some of the digital tools at your fingertips such as Pinterest, you can begin to compile all the ideas you have been thinking of in a concise fashion. Another benefit of this is that you can easily find inspiration from the style icons, influencers, or celebrities that you idolise. You can use this process consistently, allowing your ideas to develop over time and referring back to it as you continue to plan.

Find Signature Pieces That Define You

When styling yourself out, finding certain items of clothing that really reflect your personality are essential. If you want to be noticed, find items that will stand out in a crowd, uniquely representing whatever message you are trying to convey with your fashion choices. Signature pieces can help you get spotted a mile away, whether it is a pair of oversized sunglasses, a dress or jacket with a glossy finish or a hat that screams fashion, finding unique items that stand out is a key step towards stylistic success. Another great, unique, signature move you can make is the addition of embroidered patches onto your clothing. These can easily be sewn onto any item of clothing you do so choose, in any shape, style, or design you wish. This will allow you to own an item of clothing this is entirely unique to you, so no one will ever question if this isn’t your own person style.

Combine The Old with the New

Just because an item of clothing is old, doesn’t mean you can’t rock it. Often, items of clothing that have been forgotten about in your wardrobe may well have made a comeback in the public eye. Say no to to old, and yes to retro. You can easily integrate an iconic piece of clothing or an accessory that you haven’t worn for some time, combining it with your new items to create a stylish mismatch that’s dreams pure fashion.

Throw Out The Playbook

The rules don’t apply when it comes to fashion. You can literally do whatever you want, so don’t think that just because something is trending, you should be wearing it! When it comes to style, it is a creative process, and each person will suit items of clothing in their own way. No matter your shape, size, or age, you can rock whatever you want, wherever you want to wear it.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

