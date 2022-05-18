While long sleeve shirts may be seen primarily as plain and boring men’s clothing, they can be a flexible addition to your wardrobe that can be worn in a number of different ways. When you’ve learned how to adapt long sleeve shirts to your outfits, you can wear them at the office, at a dinner, or for more casual outings.

Wear with Denim

A long sleeve T-shirt goes well with denim trousers. The key to pairing these together is that you want them to be a close fit rather than something that’s loose and baggy. Try using these in a variety of colors so you’re staying away from some of the more traditional color schemes when you pair these two.





For a very put together look, try pairing black Derby boots (more details) or sports trainers with your long sleeve shirt and denim pants.

Pair it with a blazer

The unstructured blazer is an excellent companion for long sleeve shirts. It’s kind of like a pair of chinos, and you can complement it with a tie and dress shirt, but the unstructured blazer works well with just basic jeans and T-shirt.

You can get a really chilled, laid-back look when you combine sneakers, slacks, and an unstructured blazer with your long sleeve shirt. Try pairing the long sleeve T-shirt with a Merino jacket as well for a unique look. You can also style with a backpack.

The Chinos Look

Chinos are pretty flexible pants that worked well in both formal and casual situations. Incredibly comfortable but also look a little dressy, so they pair well with your long sleeve shirt if you want to boost the fashion profile of that item.

You can make your long sleeve shirts team more formal and dressed up by pairing it with chinos, and would be incredibly comfortable. You can just lounge around in these clothes or be ready to go for an outing at a moment’s notice because of how smart they look together. That’s the versatility this pairing offers you.

Cargo Shorts Pairing

Another good combination with your last shirt is to put it together with cargo shorts or chino shorts. The chino shorts have a little more formality to them, but cargo shorts pair together with the long sleeve shirt in a more casual and fun way. Whichever one of these you choose will depend on where you’re going and just how formal or casual the event is.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...