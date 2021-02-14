The US Food and Drug Administration moved too quickly to allow the marketing of antibody tests for coronavirus without authorization last spring and ended up with a lot of tests that did not work well, two top officials said Saturday.
The FDA won’t be doing that again, and agencies need to prepare ahead of time for quick development of tests in pandemics, Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health and Dr. Timothy Stenzel, director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, wrote in a joint commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“Flawed” policy: At the time it seemed important to get antibody tests onto the market so researchers could assess just how widespread the virus was, they said. So, FDA published guidance in March allowing developers to market tests without emergency use authorization as long as the test was validated, and the tests carried warnings that they were not FDA-reviewed.
“In hindsight, however, we realized that the policy outlined in our March 16 guidance was flawed,” they wrote.
By April, they wrote, “the market was flooded with serology tests, some of which performed poorly and many of which were marketed in a manner that conflicted with FDA policy.”
Later, the FDA worked with the National Cancer Institute to evaluate antibody tests developed by university labs. That worked better, they said.
“Knowing what we know now, we would not have permitted serology tests to be marketed without FDA review and authorization, even within the limits we initially imposed,” Shuren and Stenzel wrote.
Lessons learned: “First, our experience with serology tests underscores the importance of authorizing medical products independently, on the basis of sound science, and not permitting market entry of tests without authorization,” they wrote.
Plus, the federal government needs to coordinate research better, and evaluate tests before they are needed so they can be checked quickly in an emergency.
Covid passports could deliver a “summer of joy,” Denmark hopes
From CNN’s Nina dos Santos, Antonia Mortensen and Susanne Gargiulo
Like many countries around the world, Denmark is desperate to reopen the parts of its economy frozen by the pandemic.
The kingdom of under 6 million people has become one of the most efficient vaccination distributors in Europe and aims to have offered its whole population a jab by June.
But before that target is reached, there’s pressure for life to return to normal for Danes already inoculated and to open up borders for Covid-immune travelers from overseas.
Morten Bødskov, Denmark’s acting finance minister, last week raised the prospect of a so-called coronavirus passport being introduced by the end of the month.
“Denmark is still hard hit by the corona pandemic,” he said. “But there are parts of Danish society that need to move forward, and a business community that needs to be able to travel.”
The government has since indicated that a February deadline might be ambitious, but the relatively small Scandinavian country could still become the world’s first to formally embrace the technology to open its borders in this controversial way.
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/daytona-500-2021-free-live-stream-watch-final-race-coverage-160936862/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/race-daytona-500-live-stream-for-free-check-the-great-racing-160937034/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nascar-crackstream-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-best-race-160937165/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-online-without-cable-160937256/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-stream-reddit-160937371/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-daytona-500-races-live-stream-watch-nascar-on-tv-online-160937492/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/daytona-500-nascar-live-stream-reddit-sunday-february-14th2021-160937584/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nascar-daytona-500-live-stream-race-at-daytona-international-160937683/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/the-daytona-500-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2142021races-160937786/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/race-day-daytona-500-free-live-streaming-nascar-14-february-160937861/
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/Race-Day-Daytona-500-FREE-Live-Streaming-NASCAR-870344631
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/race-day-daytona-500-free-live-streaming-nascar-14-february-2021
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/race-day-daytona-500-free-live-streaming-nascar-14-february-2021-76632
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/The-Daytona-500-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-870344444
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/the-daytona-500-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2142021biggest-usa-race
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/the-daytona-500-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2142021biggest-usa-race-af574
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/Daytona-500-NASCAR-Live-Stream-Reddit-Sunday-Feb-870343963
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/daytona-500-nascar-live-stream-reddit-sunday-february-14th-2021
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/daytona-500-nascar-live-stream-reddit-sunday-february-14th-2021-2dd6f
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/Nascar-Daytona-500-Live-Stream-Watch-race-at-Day-870344178
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/nascar-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-race-at-daytona-international-speedway-on-tv-on-465f2
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/nascar-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-race-at-daytona-international-speedway-on-tv-online
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/2021-Daytona-500-Races-Live-Stream-Watch-NASCAR-870343803
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/2021-daytona-500-races-live-stream-watch-nascar-on-tv-online
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/2021-daytona-500-races-live-stream-watch-nascar-on-tv-online-37c7b
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/Daytona-500-2021-FREE-Live-stream-final-race-870342856
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/daytona-500-2021-free-live-stream-watch-final-race-coverage-from-daytona-beach
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/daytona-500-2021-free-live-stream-watch-final-race-coverage-from-daytona-beach-30f8b
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/race-Daytona-500-Live-Stream-for-free-Reddit-870343079
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/race-daytona-500-live-stream-for-free-check-the-great-american-race-online
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/race-daytona-500-live-stream-for-free-check-the-great-american-race-online-467fc
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/NASCAR-Crackstreams-2021-Daytona-500-Live-Stream-870343252
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/nascar-crackstreams-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-best-racing-game
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/nascar-crackstreams-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-best-racing-game-7fd5c
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/63rd-Daytona-500-Live-Stream-Watch-Online-870343416
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-online-without-cable
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-online-without-cable-30703
https://www.deviantart.com/daytona500liverace/journal/How-To-Watch-2021-Daytona-500-Nascar-Race-Live-TV-870343610
https://wikifactory.com/@daytona500livereddit/stories/how-to-watch-2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-stream-reddit-online-7be4d
https://projects.fablabs.io/@daytona500livereddit/stories/how-to-watch-2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-stream-reddit-online
Read the full story:
For the first time in 100 days, the US is averaging fewer than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day
From CNN’s Amanda Watts and Haley Brink
For the first time in 100 days, the United States is averaging fewer than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The nation has a current 7-day average of 96,609 new cases per day, according to JHU data. The last time this metric was below 100,000 was on Election Day, November 3, 2020.
On November 3, the US saw an average of 925 deaths per day. Right now, the US is seeing an average of 3,024 deaths per day, which is more than a 200% increase in daily deaths since November.
Over those 100 days — from November 3, 2020 to February 12, 2021 — the US tallied 18,141,364 new Covid-19 cases and 248,148 reported deaths, JHU data shows.
The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be tested in kids as young as 6
From CNN’s Maggie Fox and Jo Shelley
University researchers plan to start testing AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on children as young as six in Britain on Saturday.
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-2021-free-live-stream-watch-final-race-coverage-160936862/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/race-daytona-500-live-stream-for-free-check-the-great-racing-160937034/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/nascar-crackstream-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-best-race-160937165/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-online-without-cable-160937256/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/how-to-watch-2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-stream-reddit-160937371/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/2021-daytona-500-races-live-stream-watch-nascar-on-tv-online-160937492/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-nascar-live-stream-reddit-sunday-february-14th2021-160937584/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/nascar-daytona-500-live-stream-race-at-daytona-international-160937683/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/the-daytona-500-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2142021races-160937786/
https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/race-day-daytona-500-free-live-streaming-nascar-14-february-160937861/
A team at the University of Oxford, which developed the vaccine, said it will test the vaccine on children and teens aged 6-17 there and at sites in London, Southampton and Bristol.
Few trials of coronavirus vaccine involve children as yet. In the US, Pfizer/BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines are being tested in children as young as 12.
“This new trial, a single-blind, randomized Phase II trial, will enrol 300 volunteers, with up to 240 of these volunteers receiving the (AstraZeneca) vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine, which has been shown to be safe in children but is expected to produce similar reactions, such as a sore arm,” the Oxford team said in a statement.
Grace Li, a pediatric researcher in the Oxford Vaccine Group, said in a statement: “We’ve already seen that the vaccine is safe and effective in adults, and our understanding of how children are affected by the coronavirus continues to evolve.”
While children are much less likely than adults to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19, children are as just as likely as adults to become infected.
“While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination,” added Dr. Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial at Oxford. “These new trials will extend our understanding of control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups.”
UK could live with Covid-19 “like flu,” says Health Secretary
From CNN’s Amy Woodyatt in London
The UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hopes that vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 will turn the disease into something we “live with, like we do flu” by the end of the year.
Hancock said he hoped that by the end of the year, Covid-19 “will become a treatable disease,” and that he anticipated new drugs to tackle the virus should arrive.
In an interview with the UK’s Daily Telegraph, Hancock said new treatments would be key in “turning Covid from a pandemic that affects all of our lives into another illness that we have to live with, like we do flu. That’s where we need to get Covid to over the months to come.”
Some 14 million people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the UK government, and more than 530,000 have received a second dose.
Hancock said he was “confident” that the vaccine would be offered to all adults in the UK by September.
Here’s some context: There have been more than 4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.