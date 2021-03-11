Owing to technological innovations, electronic appliances such as televisions are now commonplace in Indian households. According to recent statistics, televisions are expected to be a source of entertainment across over 200 million homes by the financial year 2025. Over the years, there have been significant improvements in the design and functionality of these appliances too.

Apart from integrating larger screen sizes, they are now sleek and provide high-definition picture quality too. In recent years, Haier TV models have typically surfaced as one of the most popular options among consumers.

They are mostly preferred to various other prominent brands due to their durability and cost-efficient pricing. Moreover, they bring an extensive range of models to cater to the requirements of different customers.

Some tips for choosing the best Haier television model

Due to the availability of numerous options, choosing the right television model can be a challenge for most buyers. So here are a few pointers for individuals who wish to purchase a Haier television:

Screen size

While purchasing a television, the first thing that comes to mind is screen size. Individuals must choose a screen size that is ideal for their setup. If one is looking to purchase a television for the living room, a 43-inch model can suitably represent the optimal size. Nevertheless, choosing the screen size mainly depends on the room dimension it is planned for.

Display

Presently, LCD and LED are two of the most popular display options when it comes to televisions. When purchasing a Haier TV, buyers must consider its display as the viewing experience of individuals depends on this essential specification.

Screen resolution

Previously, Full HD televisions with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 were one of the most popular options among consumers. However, with the advent of 4K televisions, Full HD variants are now taking a back seat.

Moreover, manufactures are now working to bring down the cost of 4K TV sets. The Haier model LE50F9000UAP is a 50-inch LED 4K TV priced at approximately Rs.40,000.

It is also arguably the best TV in this price range. A 4K Television is undoubtedly one of the best options currently for buyers as it provides an enhanced viewing experience at reasonable product cost.

Further, financing the purchase of such expensive electronic appliances used to be a challenge, which has been remarkably put to rest with popular financing tools like the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

It comes with a pre-approved credit limit of up to Rs.4 lakh and allows one to choose from over 1 million items sold by more than 1 lakh stores serving as Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partners.

The card issuer also brings pre-approved offers on financial products like credit cards and personal loans to simplify financing for customers with significant time reduction. You can check your pre-approved offer by entering some basic details.

Smart TV technology

Smart TVs are one of the latest innovations in the television market now garnering remarkable popularity among consumers. These models are packed with built-in Wi-Fi and run on popular operating systems such as Google’s Android.

These smart TV sets can thus allow individuals to access popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., and allow running various games as well as applications.

Refresh rate

The refresh rate is one of the most essential features to consider when purchasing a television. Although 60Hz is the standard refresh rate, a 120Hz refresh rate has become prevalently common these days.

A higher refresh rate allows fluid movements in overlapping and sequential action scenes, which significantly enhances the overall viewing experience. Individuals who use their televisions for gaming should consider a TV with a higher refresh rate.

Financing the purchase of the latest Haier TV model is more convenient than ever now. As financial institutions offer EMI facilities to convert purchases easy instalments, one can conveniently walk into any store and bring home the model of his/her choice with zero down payment.

