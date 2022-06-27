Do you love to watch movies? Here is a list of free online movie sites you can use to

stream your favorite movies and TV Shows.

This article lists websites that offer the option to watch movies for free in streaming

format. You can watch any of these for free and stream your movie, or save them for

later viewing by downloading them. These are all legit sites so no need to worry about

malware. The websites listed here are known as “legal” sources where users could

upload their own videos and share it with other people online, also known as content

sharing platforms. You can watchcartoononline also.

Xumo TV:

Xumo TV is a free online movies and videos website that has thousands of movies

and TV shows in streaming format. You can access the website directly at xumo.tv or

you can download the Xumo App on Google Play or iTunes.

Xumo TV also offers a subscription service where you can stream unlimited movies

and TV shows for as low as $5/month. Subscribers will have no ads, will be able to

download videos, watch without limits and much more (subscription details here).





Flixtor:

Flixtor is one of the website that allows you to stream & watch movies online for free,

you can also download them as well. You will also find a lot of great videos on

Flixtor.

Xmovies8:

This is another great website to stream free movies online or download them and

watch later in case you are not in front of your PC or device. You will be able to find

latest movies, popular TV shows and much more here for free. If for some reason the

movie link isn’t working, there is a ‘backup’ button at the bottom which you can use to

watch your movie again without any problem.

You can find more similar sites on my list 'watch movies online'.

You may also like to check out our What is ‘Netflix’ and how does Netflix work?

What is ‘Netflix’? And how does Netflix work? Netflix is one of the best sites to

stream movies and TV shows online for free. Using Netflix you can watch the latest

movies, stream TV Shows and download them for later viewing at your convenience.

Here I will explain what “Netflix” means and how you can access it for free.

What is Netflix? Netflix is an online streaming site that has millions of titles

Kanopy:

If you are looking for an alternative to the popular Netflix, then try Kanopy. This

streaming service offers full access to over 30,000 movies and documentaries. You

can watch it on your PC or on your mobile devices (iphone, android). Don’t forget to

create an account as it is needed if you want to bypass the ads.

Private Internet Access:

Private Internet Access is a great tool for anyone looking to remain anonymous while

surfing the internet. It has a lot of features, but one of its best features is how you can

use it on 5 devices at a time per account.

Film Rise:

Film Rise is another website that allows you to watch movies for free. Depending on

your location and internet speed you may be able to download your favorite movies

and TV shows.

The site emphasizes the amount of downloads they have and the quality they provide,

so it’s a good idea to check the details before setting up an account.

Laughable:

It is yet another site similar to xumo.tv or flixtor, where you can find funny videos

online or even watch full-length movies online for free download. The interface is

simple and easy to use, so don’t forget to register first as it’s not free at all. Movie sites

similar to flixxy are also listed on our list of watch movies online.

FMovies:

FMovies is another great site to watch movies. They have a lot of movies in streaming

format and they are also listed on our list of sites to stream movies online. You can

also download any of the videos if you don’t want to watch them on your PC or

mobile device. This site is similar to xumo.tv and yify, so make sure to choose which

one you prefer before checking this one out.

Hoopla:

Hoopla is a relatively new service that offers thousands of movies and TV shows at

the same time (no ads).

123Chill:

123 Chill is one of the best movie streaming websites you can find online. It serves as

a meta-search engine so you can search for any kind of video in different websites and

find it quickly.

Discovod:

Discovod will give you access to 100’s of titles from a wide range of movie genres.

All the movies are in English, Spanish or French with subtitles, so if you prefer

watching movies in these languages this site might be perfect for you.

I have added similar sites in this article as well, check out that list here ' Sites like Flixxy '.

Flixxy ‘.

Movies Unlimited: The name says it all, they have unlimited movies to watch and

download here.

