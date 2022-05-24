Have you been planning to get Photostick Mobile and thinking if it’s worth the hype? If so, continue reading as we help you unravel the aspects of this product.

Photostick has become quite popular in recent years, and rightly so. This USB-like device has made it easier for us to store data efficiently from our phones. It backs up the files and keeps them safe. It’s a portable device with a good compatibility factor.





And to make your task easier, we are going to do a Photostick mobile review. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

Understanding the aspects of Photostick Mobile

Before purchasing an item or a product, it’s always vital to understand its aspects. Buying a product without knowing its features is a waste of money and time.

So, what is Photostick, and what exactly does it do? It’s a small device that looks like a USB flash drive. But this device comes with two USB adapters like a two-in-one feature.

It has a USB adapter compatible with your MacBook or PC, and on the other end, it has a mini adapter for your phone. It’s a versatile device applicable both on computers and mobile phones. If you’re an iPhone user, ensure to get one compatible with the device since iPhones don’t have a micro-USB port.

Photostick Mobile is simple and easy to use. It’s like how you insert a USB drive into your laptop and transfer a file. The exact process follows here too. Connect the drive to your phone, and press the backup files option. It will scan the entirety of your phone and save all your videos and photos.

Here are some of the highlighted features of Photostick Mobile:

It comes with multiple storage capacities ranging from 32GB to 256 GB.

The product is compatible with macOS, Windows, iPhone, and iPad.

It is also compatible with android devices.

It supports most file formats, including JPEG, TIFF, WMV, Photoshop, GIF, ICO, etc.

What we like about Photostick Mobile

It’s easy to use and allows you to backup files right away.

The device is compatible with most operating systems.

It is easy to transfer files to your computer as you can switch to a USB port to do it.

It offers you a different storage capacity to store your videos, photos, and other data.

What are the pros and cons of Photostick Mobile?

Pros

It comes with a massive storage capacity.

It’s a portable device and is compatible with most devices.

You can use the device on phones, computers, and tablets.

Cons

It may take some time to get used to settings and features.

Final thought

As we end the article, we hope this review helped sort your doubts and confusion. Overall, this small device is effective and pretty reliable. It’s worth giving it a shot as it’s easily transferable and can store massive files. If your phone storage capacity is small or you are running out of space, this device would be excellent.

