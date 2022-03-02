PJ Baker is a boxer, fitness model, and personal trainer. He is gaining popularity as a result of his incredible exercises and calisthenics, which give him the appearance of a superpower. PJ focused on his work in 2019 and decided to pursue a career in fitness. Among fitness celebrities, he is now a well-known fitness model and trainer. In addition to being a model and instructor, PJ Baker is also a boxing fan. His cousin, Al Robinson, who competed in several major boxing tournaments and won the National Golden Glove Championship twice as well as a silver medal in the 1968 Olympics, sparked his interest in the sport.

Hello Pj Baker How are you doing?





I am fine, just been really busy with everyday life and advancing my knowledge in the fitness world.

First of all, can you tell me how you started your journey as a fitness trainer? from whom you get dedication for health and fitness?

I started my fitness journey going through a dark time in life. A lot of betrayal, unhappiness, and pain motivated me to sit down and get things in order when it came to my health and fitness. My dedication comes from me looking at my love ones and them seeing the motivation and dedication that I bring and that makes them happy and want to be apart of the journey as well.

When did you discover your dedication for fitness and training and when did you decide to pursue it as a career?

I discovered my dedication for fitness when I realized that I love being in the gym and breaking my body down. And then wanted to get further knowledge of what I was doing. I pursed it as a career once people started asking me for advice and started following me on my journey.

What are some of your greatest challenges and some of your greatest when it comes to your passion?

My greatest challenge is getting out the gym and having rest days. I love fitness so much it is hard not to do anything dealing with fitness. I turned it to a lifestyle that I want to live FOREVER.

What are your plans for the future or where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

I see myself in 5 years with my own gym and helping individuals all over the word that may need fitness advice, nutrition advice, or need a mental coach.

So Pj Baker, Do you want to share something motivational with your audience? What are your suggestions for youngsters?

I will say that dedication, consistency, and hard work will take you along way in life, all you have to do is believe in yourself. And to the youngsters I will like to say that, no matter what you’re going through in life, don’t give up and don’t let nobody place their fears on you just because they don’t understand your vision and goals. It’s not up to them to understand just as long as you do.

What is more important to you or what do you prefer, mostly Calisthenics or Aesthetics?

I feel both goes hand to hand with one another.

Pj Baker, can you explain how you maintain your fitness knowledge up to date?

I sleep and eat fitness. I am a student of the game, and I study and watch different things when it comes to fitness and nutrition. I feel you can’t get enough knowledge when it comes to fitness and nutrition.

So at last Pj Baker, it would be great if you share your social media account or other sources, in case your fans want to contact you.

My Instagram is @iambakerfitness every one can reach me there for fitness advice, nutritional advice or mental coaching. Check out all my content and enjoy. Thanks for taking the time to read this article. Take care and LiveFree.

