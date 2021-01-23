[MMA] UFC 257 Live stream FREE: Conor McGregor Returns from Retirement for Poirier Fight. Don’t call it a comeback, because like LL Cool J, Conor McGregor has been here for years – Going on eight years to be exact. When he announced his retirement last summer, the masses weren’t really buying it, believing that he’d return to the octagon once again. It didn’t take long, and indeed, “The Notorious” McGregor is back in the sport and aims to hit it harder than ever before. It starts with one thought, and in that, I mean bout #2 for McGregor (22-4-0) and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (26-6-0-1NC).

Everything here you need to know the UFC 257 Live stream info, fight card, and fight preview for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier MMA event.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-257-conor-mcgregor-vs-dustin-poirier-live-updates-results-159832666/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-get-ufc-257-live-stream-twitterreddit-mcgregor-vs-poirier-2-159832697/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-ufc-257-live-stream-mcgregor-vs-poirier-2-tonight-159832829/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-watch-ufc-257-live-stream-reddit-online-159832887/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-mma-streams-mcgregor-vs-poirier-2-live-stream-reddit-2021-ufc-159832911/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mma-ufc-257-live-stream-free-conor-mcgregor-returns-159832932/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-257-conor-mcgregor-vs-dustin-poirierstart-timelive-stream-159832982/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/recommended-twitter-ufc-257-live-stream-crackstreamswatch-mma-159833032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/best-buffstreams-ufc-257-live-stream-reddit-2021-event–159833054/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/recommended-mma-crackstreams-ufc-257-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-live-159833081/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mcgregor-vs-poirier-ufc-257-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-159833115/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-ufc-257-online-live-stream-conor-mcgregor-v-poirier-159833152/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-257-fight-time-conor-mcgregor-vs-dustin-poirier-live-stream-159833175/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mcgregor-vs-poirier-2-live-stream-ufc-257-start-time-main-card-159833188/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-ufc-257-live-streaming-conor-mcgregor-159833207/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/heres-how-to-watch-ufc-257-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-tonight-159833229/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-257-live-stream-results-mcgregor-vs-poirier-playby-play-159833246/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-257-live-on-twitter-159833271/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-257-live-on-reddit-159833296/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-257-live-on-crackstreams-159833308/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-257-live-on-buffstreams-159833321/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-257-live-updates-conor-mcgregor-vs-dustin-poirier-159833356/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-257-results-conor-mcgregor-vs-dustin-poirier-live-main-159833384/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-257-conor-mcgregor-vs-dustin-poirier-live-updates-159833396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-live-watch-ufc-257-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-stream-online-159833406/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ufc-257-live-stream-how-to-watch-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-free-159833431/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-how-to-watch-ufc-257-live-stream-with-conor-mcgregors-on-espn-159833461/

The History of

The last time that Poirier and McGregor fought was in 2014 at UFC 157 in Las Vegas, and it feels like ages ago. At that time, the matchup was a featherweight bout, whereas this weekend will be at the lightweight level. Conor handed Dustin just his fourth professional loss that night in what was the Performance of the Night. At 1:46 in the first round, McGregor finished Poirier with a KO/TKO off a ground and pound on the mat, causing Herb Dean to call an end to the fight.

The victory set McGregor on the path to interim champion of the featherweight class before claiming the title outright against Jose Aldo in 2015, and then picking up the lightweight title as well in 2016, becoming the first to hold belts in different classes simultaneously. For Poirier, he’d reach champion status in 2019 as an interim title holder in the lightweight class.

Both fighters enter UFC 257 without any belts currently as they work to get back to the man that took their titles – The current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. First, they have to go through each other. McGregor enters as the odds favorite at -310 to Poirer’s +260.

Poirier’s Corner

Fighting out of Lafayette Louisiana, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier enters Saturday night as the #2 ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight class. He’s 7-2-0-1NC over his last ten fights, winning his most recent bout last summer via unanimous decision against Dan Hooker. A win at 257 for Poirier could mean a rematch with Justin Gaethje for the opportunity to fight Nurmagomedov again for the lightweight title, or he could be tapped to leap Gaethje and head straight to the main event.

McGregor’s Corner

After announcing his retirement from the UFC last summer, Dublin, Ireland’s Conor “The Notoroious” McGregor enters UFC 257 as the #4 ranked lightweight fighter in his return to the octagon. This week, McGregor addressed his brief retirement on ESPN +’s “Stephen A’s World”, quoted on the network’s website saying, “Sometimes you have to take yourself out of a situation if you’re not being respected or appreciated. Just distance yourself from it.

Conor distanced himself from the sport after winning his first fight last year in January against Cowboy Cerrone via KO in just his second UFC bout since 2016. McGregor seems committed to his return, and a win against Poirier would bring him closer to earning a rematch with Nurmagomedov who took the lightweight title from him in 2018.

Other Notables on the Card

#6 Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler

#6 Jessica Eye vs #7 Joanne Calderwood

#8 Marina Rodrigues vs #10 Amandaa Ribas

How To Watch UFC 257 Live Stream: McGregor vs Poirier 2

UFC 257 will be aired exclusively on the streaming platform ESPN+. The prelims undercard will be available to standard ESPN+ subscribers, and the main event requires separate pay-per-view purchases through the platform.

Undercard Time Start: 7:00 pm EST

Main Prelim Card Time Start: 8:00 pm EST

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

