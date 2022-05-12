It can be hard to get a mortgage for several reasons. Add to this being new in a country, and it can get a lot more complicated. However, it doesn’t have to be. And if you’re in Canada, Apoorva “Bob” Beri will make sure it isn’t. He is renowned for helping people get mortgages regardless of financial complications. His efforts have earned him the reputation of being the most reliable name in the private lending industry.

When Bob came to Canada, he had a hard time finding a reliable agent to counsel him in buying his first house. So Bob decided to make sure he would help others avoid similar situations. Bob knew it would be a good field for him with his qualities and mindset, and he resolved to take over the space. His goal is to “make it big” in the real estate industry by creating a one-stop solution for buyers and sellers to get everything under one roof and cater to their needs.





What makes Bob stand out is how he educates his clientele with top-notch customer service and provides exposure to helpful resources. There’s a reason Bob is admired immensely for his services. Are you finding it challenging to get your mortgage approved? Not much to worry about because Bob can get anyone approved, help them improve their credit, and move them to a preferred lender.

Bob is mindful of the responsibilities that his stature in the industry brings. He believes shortcuts are dangerous no matter how tempting, so he takes a great deal of pride in facilitating his clients get mortgages by following the proper procedures. He has his clients’ best interests at heart, and the transparent nature of his business has made him a name of choice for potential clients.

Bob’s spirit and character endear him to everyone who meets him. His unique sense of style and an eye for fashion make one assume he’s a model. His brutal honesty oozes reliability, and his dedication to whatever he does ensures his clients of utmost satisfaction as they forget to worry about their problems when Bob makes them his own.

He says: “Getting Your Mortgage Approved Is My Responsibility.” So if you’re looking for the cheapest and the best mortgage, look no further than Lend with Bob. Most probably, you’ll soon be adding to the testimonials of his excellence.

With his multiple skill sets, it was inevitable for Bob to succeed in various fields. His e-commerce business, Beri Distribution LLC, continues to grow due to his natural penchant for sales. As a family man, he surrounds himself with his loved ones. But with a heart as big as Bob’s, he still has more love to give, reflected in his philanthropist activities and aspirations. Ultimately, Bob is a global citizen playing his role in making the world better.

