Asian paints exterior emulsion is water-based exterior wall paints used for coating and decorating houses. Emulsion paints have to be of high quality and withstand varying climatic changes.

Here, we discuss all you need to know about exterior emulsion paints. We discuss what emulsion paint is, why to use it, and how to choose the best emulsion paint. Let’s get started.





What is emulsion paint?

If you have ever redecorated your house or done design, you have heard about emulsion paint. But, what exactly is emulsion paint? And what is the hype all over it?

Emulsion paint is water-based paint containing tiny polymer particles containing pigments suspended in water. After painting and it dries up, the particles combine, producing a film of paint where it is painted. Emulsion paints consist of 25%pigments, 45%solvents, 25% binders, and 5% other additives.

Emulsion paints can be used in the interior and exterior of buildings. Therefore, you can get either an interior emulsion paint or an exterior emulsion paint

Why use emulsion paints for exterior walls

When you are redecorating or planning to paint the exterior of your house, there are various factors you shou8ld consider. For instance, you have to decide on which paint to use that will be durable and withstand the weather elements. You will also have to consider a paint that has a good consistency and will stick to the exterior wall and not flake or peel off. That is why you will need good emulsion paint.

Exterior emulsion paints are good as they can withstand weather elements and are durable. Below, we list some of the important reasons why emulsion paints are used for exterior walls:

Emulsion paints do not dry, crack or fade in the sunlight.

These paints are less likely to attract the growth of mold and mildew on it.

Emulsion paint can be used without pre-treatments and holds well to any surface.

Emulsion paint is non-inflammable and less odorless, making it safe for our health.

You can easily clean your outside walls with water after painting them using emulsion paint. Water will not affect the quality or color of emulsion paint.

How to choose the best emulsion paint: SANVO quality exterior emulsion paints

It is common for most consumers to get lost and confused while shopping for the best emulsion paints for their houses. With the different color ranges, types, and kinds, it may be a difficult process for an uninformed consumer to make the right choice.

But when it comes to exterior emulsion paint, type can never go wrong with SANVO exterior emulsion paint. This emulsion paint is made of high-quality acrylic copolymer emulsion. The emulsion paint has added alkali-resistant, acid-resistant, and sun-resistant filters. Apart from this, the SANVO exterior emulsion paint is waterproof and breathable, making it easier to apply. The paint’s film has excellent adhesion and outdoor weather resistance properties, making it one of the ideal exterior paints to coat your exterior walls. You can use this paint to renovate old walls and be assured of its strong mildew resistance and scrubbing resistance, making it durable.

Conclusion

With the best emulsion paint, you are assured of a durable finish that is resistant to flaking or chipping. A good emulsion paint has to be breathable and resistant to weather elements. You need to invest in a good emulsion paint from a trusted manufacturer.

SANVO, as a hardware lubricants sealants & adhesives manufacturer, has over 26years of experience in the chemical manufacturing industry, providing a one-stop service in aerosol spray, coating, and adhesives for building and hardware worldwide. Our company develops and produces high-quality chemical products for the automotive, hardware, and building material industries. We offer durable and high-grade different emulsion paints suitable for different client needs. To get a quote, visit SANVO

