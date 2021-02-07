Are you in the search of a good guitar course that can help you become a better musician? You are in the right place. Though offline or in-person lessons have their own advantages, in this article, we are only talking about online courses. When it comes to online guitar lessons, it is safe to say that Guitar Tricks and JamPlay are the two big boys of the game. For some, it can be hard to pick one of the two—not because they look similar but because both Guitar Tricks and JamPlay have been designed to reach different goals. So, those eager to start their musical journey with online guitar lessons, here is our Guitar Tricks Vs JamPlay Review.

GuitarTricks – Step by Step

GuitarTricks is one of the best guitar learning courses available for music enthusiasts online. It is as old as the internet itself and hence, it is not hard to see why it is often recommended for beginners. With better technology and added features, GuitarTricks has become much more effective than ever. There are around 900 song lessons to learn from. Thanks to GuitarTricks’s Core Learning System that has two levels of the basic, focusing on Rock, Blues and Country. GuitarTricks offers a personalized UI with the option to bookmark lessons and progress history In terms of Chord and scale finder tools; it has Backing tracks, Metronome and Reference tuner. The major difference is that most lessons and tools are downloadable. GuitarTricks also comes with a learning game.

How much GuitarTricks costs you?

You can have a 14-day free trial and post that it will cost you $19.95/month. The refund policy is 60 days.

JamPlay – The Big leap

Compared to GuitarTricks, JamPlay has 300-plus song lessons and cord charts. Also, there are more genre lessons. However, video lessons are downloadable by paying extra. JamPlay is quite similar to GuitarTricks when it comes to UI with bookmark lessons and progress history. The big difference is that it is more interactive as one can collect points and badges. Another major difference is that JamPlay offers Live webcam sessions and Live studio courses, along with three learning games, making lessons fun for learners

How much JamPlay costs you?

It costs you $19.95 every month for JamPlay. But you can choose from its yearly memberships too. They are $299.95 per year and $159.95 per year. JamPlay has a 30-day refund policy.

Guitar Tricks Vs JamPlay: The Winner?

JamPlay is definitely advanced for beginners. So, GuitarTricks’s comprehensive Core Learning System would be a better bet for complete newbies. Also, looking at the lessons, it can be concluded that while GuitarTricks could be a better pick for guitarists who want to learn step-by-step, JamPlay would work better for those who have already evolved in their strumming.

So, here was our JamPlay Vs Guitar Tricks review. To know more about these courses and compare the two in depth, visit JourneyToMusicMastery.com. At this website, you can find information about various guitar lessons online and see which one is better for you.

