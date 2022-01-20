Hair color tends to make hair increasingly porous and this makes it absorb and release moisture far more easily. The unfortunate consequence of this is the loss of color molecules whenever your hair gets wet. Here are tips for keeping as much moisture in the hair as you can, by maintaining the best condition possible.

Use Only Quality, Conditioning Hair Colors

The first thing you should do is ask your hair colorist to use a professional hair color with conditioning properties that continually condition the hair as time passes by. Hair color gloss containing natural oils helps retain moisture in your color-treated hair and leave it with a healthy and shiny appearance. Hair color that doesn’t contain ammonia is another great professional option.





Keep in Mind That Red Dye is Most Vulnerable to Losing Color

Red hair colors usually fade faster since their molecules are the largest. The size of the molecule makes it harder for red dyes to penetrate deeper into the hair, thereby dissipating much faster. So, when you opt for a red dye, ensure that the stylist uses hair color that will maximize high-definition color results with the least possible stress to the hair’s cuticle.

Color-Treated Hair Should Be Shampooed Less Frequently

To ensure that water does not wash away your vibrant color, you should wash your hair less frequently. To retain the natural oils that condition color-treated hair, shampoo just 2 or 3 times weekly, and definitely never more than every other day. Using this approach ensures that color lasts longer and helps ensure that your colored hair stays healthy.

Use a Color-Safe Dry Shampoo on Color-Treated Hair on the In-Between Days

To ensure that your color-treated hair keeps looking fresh, flip over your hair and spray dry shampoo at the roots to soak up oil.

Wait Two Days Before Shampooing After Coloring

You should wait at least 48 hours if not longer to shampoo when you color your hair. If you are able to go 3 or 4 days before you shampoo, the better since it will give the color enough time to set.

Keep Your Hair Dry in the Shower When You Don’t Shampoo

Wear a shower cap on the off days to ensure that the color-treated hair doesn’t get wet while you shower since this can cause some color fading. Alternatively, you can pull up your hair into a ponytail or loose bun to ensure that it doesn’t get wet.

Turn the Water Temperature Down When You Shampoo Color-Treated Hair

Always use lukewarm water when you shampoo. Water that’s too hot will leech dye out of the hair quicker and strip the color since it opens the hair strand’s surface and this leads to dye molecules escaping.

Skip Shampoo and Use Conditioner Periodically and Try Using Just Conditioner on Color-Treated Hair Sometimes

If you are able to, consider using just moisturizing conditioner on color-treated hair. Shampoo tends to take more color from hair far more than conditioner.

Condition Whenever You Shampoo Color-Treated Hair

If you do shampoo, ensure that you always condition color-treated hair using a color-protecting conditioner. Conditioned hair ensures that color looks more even and shinier. You should still condition the tips, which are the oldest hair on the head and usually have the most damage, even if you have fine hair. Start at the ears and work your way down to the ends.

Always Be Sure of the Products You Use on Color-Treated Hair

Whatever is put on hair will make a difference in the long-term health of hair and the longevity of its color. Dyed hair demands special attention, which is why you should buy salon-grade products formulated for colored hair. Using color-protecting conditioners and shampoos on your color-treated hair will protect its color and add luster, volume, and shine.

Use the Best Shampoo on Dyed Hair

Always use a color-protecting shampoo when washing color-treated hair. If you use a good shampoo, the color will last longer and it will help maintain the health of the processed hair.

Steer Clear of Sulfates on Color-Treated Hair

Sulfates usually strip color from hair, so try using a shampoo that doesn’t contain sulfates. Sulfates also contain salt that strips moisture away, and the loss of moisture is one of the leading causes of color fading.

Use Clarifying Shampoos on Dyed Hair Before Dyeing

Clarifying shampoos can strip hair color since they contain a high level of detergent for deep cleansing and removing hair styling products as well as dirt, so avoid using them unless it is just before you color your hair. If you are covering gray hair, try finding a clarifying shampoo capable of removing hairspray resins, waxes, and silicones.silicones.

Use the Best Conditioner on Dyed Hair

If you fail to use conditioner formulated specifically for color-treated hair, you won’t get the desired results. Color-treated hair has a different chemistry than virgin hair, which means that you will have to use a color-protecting conditioner.

Conditioners containing oils such as Tahitian monoi as well as those from the Ojon nut help to resist fading and create a protective barrier on color-treated hair. Furthermore, there are certain conditioners formulated specifically for preventing premature fading in color-treated hair.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

