North Conway, New Hampshire’s very own Henny Hermes has been rapidly climbing the ranks within the music industry. Ever since he was a young man, Henny Hermes has been dreaming of becoming a musical sensation. He lived in a household filled with music enthusiasts which is how he got introduced to artists from the likes of Green Day, Train, and The Beatles. Through the years he developed a deep connection to music and as he got older, he transitioned into artists like Eminem, Usher, and Jason Derulo. When he was 14 years old Henny Hermes pooled together all the money, he had saved from working summer jobs and bought himself musical equipment. He became obsessed with the process of creating music and would stay up day and night teaching himself how to properly produce and write a song. Henny Hermes’ attraction to creating his own music was because for the first time in his life he had an outlet to emotionally express himself.





Henny Hermes creates music that is inspiring, upbeat, and expressive. He channels the energy from artists he grew up listening to, as well as his life experiences thus far in order to create his own unique sound. When listening to his music Henny Hermes intends for his fans ““to take away whatever the message is. All of my songs have a different message, and if at least a few people can truly connect with that message, I am happy.”

Recently, Henny Hermes signed a record deal with Knxwn Sounds. Knxwn Sounds will be giving Henny Hermes the platform and resources necessary to cultivate himself into being the best artist he can become. Henny Hermes has major aspirations as an artist and with these newfound resources Henny Hermes will be able to reach the pinnacle of his musical talent. Although he has already accomplished so much as a young artist, Henny Hermes believes his greatest accomplishment thus far is when fans reach out to him to explain how he is impacted their lives. Henny Hermes feels a great amount of gratitude in his heart when he knows he is helping others out, and this gives him the rocket fuel needed to keep pushing when he feels exhausted in the booth.

2022 is going to be a monumental year for this young artist. He has been collaborating diligently with his producers Angel and TC in order to release a plethora of new music throughout the year. Currently, Henny Hermes has a multitude of projects already released on Spotify to check out while he gears up for the release of his next project. Also make sure to check out his Instagram for announcements regarding his next body of work.

