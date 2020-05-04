Hot Tips For Buying The Right Living Room Chairs

When it comes to getting the best chairs for the living, style, comfort, and durability will reign supreme. The pieces you pick should be items that can stand the test of time, serving you for years to come. Hopefully, this buying guide from Nebraska Furniture Mart will be a useful resource that you can use to find the best living room chairs that are the perfect fit and style for your house.

1. Size:

• Know the size of the living room

Before picking your new furniture, you must measure your living room. Pay attention to the area where you plan to place the chairs so that what you select not only fits but also leaves enough room for you to walk around.

• The pieces should not feel petite when next to the sofa

If you have a couch in the living room, you should measure its height and width as well as the arms. You then will use those dimensions to inform on the size of the chairs you pick so that proportional to the size of your sofa.

• Accent chairs are perfect for small spaces

Accent chairs tend to have smaller build compared to the fully upholstered ones. They are also known as occasional chairs and have a pronounced frame with an upholstered back and seat or the only the latter upholstered. They are an ideal choice if you want something that will come in handy when you need additional seating in a small room. Nonetheless, it is possible to furnish such a living space with these chairs, coupled with a loveseat. You can as well have them in the dining room if you need some additional seating. Based on the upholstering, you can use the accent chairs to add a touch of color and liven up your living room.

2. Style:

• Establish some harmony with a sofa and sofa chair set

“Sofa chair” is a term used to refer to a sofa and at times in reference to a chair designed to match a sofa. For the latter, what you have is a piece that’s made to have similar materials and lines as a sofa, but having one seat cushion instead of the standard two or more synonymous with the sofa. If you purchase a sofa and chair as a set, you must ensure that both pieces are a perfect match. You nonetheless can buy them separately if you plan to use them to harmonize other pieces of furniture in your living room.

• Complement your sofa

Consider going with a chair that blends with your soar though it does not need to be an exact match. Consider coordinating the style, color, and existing pattern to avoid bring in items that cause the décor to clash. Therefore, consider buying pieces that are influenced by the same time period so that you can pull together everything in your living room.

• Consider the room’s atmosphere

If you prefer having your living room as formal space for special occasions, then go for chairs that have straight backs. The upholstered wing-back chairs are one such perfect example of what to buy. They have tall acks, winged sides, and armrests. They were initially designed to offer protection from draft; however, they currently provide a dramatic, vintage look. If you use your living room for casual gatherings, then get pieces like chaise lounge chairs and recliners that are suited for lounging.

3. Material

• Leather chairs

Some people love leather chairs because they have clean lines and a smooth finish. They are available in a variety of styles and can be what you need to give your living space a sophisticated feel. Leather chairs will complement modern furniture effortlessly. Club chairs with armrests are an ideal choice. If you are looking for something a bit traditional, then low backs with level armrests are what to get. Taller armchairs or the recliners that have a plush leather and ample cushions are an excellent choice for seating around the television.

• Fabric chairs

If you are thinking of something casual yet with some flare in color, then consider getting fabric chairs. You can get them in a broad range of material, type, pattern, textures, styles, and hues. They are worth considering if you want to add a lively splash of color in your living room.

• Microfiber chairs

If you have little ones or pets running around the house, then you should consider getting pieces made from materials that are easy to clean and maintain. Microfiber chairs are at the top of the list of what you should get. While they may not offer much in the areas of color and patterns, they do have style options. Overall, the ease of cleaning them makes up for the somewhat limited selection.

