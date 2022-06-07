Most people have at least some debt. But some people are struggling with massive debts they believe can never be repaid. You’ve likely tried making more money, budgeting stricter, and even negotiating with your credit card companies. But if all else fails, chapter 13 bankruptcy may be exactly what you need to move forward with your life.

What exactly is chapter 13 bankruptcy and how does it work?





Chapter 7: The Basics

The explanation of a chapter 13 case requires a basic explanation of a chapter 7 case.

Generally, an individual who wishes to eliminate credit card debt, personal loans and other unsecured debt would consider filing a chapter 7 bankruptcy case. If an individual meets all of the chapter 7 criteria, their unsecured debt will be eliminated about four months after the bankruptcy filing. No payments are required in a chapter 7 case.

Chapter 13: The Basics

A chapter 13 requires a debtor to make monthly payments to a trustee, who disburses the funds to the creditors based on the bankruptcy laws. The monthly payment is called a trustee payment or plan payment. The plan payment must be paid for 36 to 60 months. The amount of the monthly trustee payment is determined by the debtor’s assets, type of debts, income and expenses.

If an individual does not meet the chapter 7 criteria, the debtor could file a chapter 13 case and possibly pay back a portion of the unsecured debt. The amount of unsecured debt that may be eliminated is based on the debtor’s entire financial circumstances,

The other most likely reason for a chapter 13 filing is to save a house from a mortgage foreclosure action. The foreclosure action stops when the petition is filed. The debtor can permanently keep the house if they pay the mortgage arrears through the monthly trustee payments, while continuing to make their regular monthly mortgage payments.

The same process applies for a debtor who wants to save a car from repossession. The finance arrears are paid through the monthly plan payments, while the regular monthly finance payments are paid directly to the creditor. The debtor may be able to pay the entire financing debt through the bankruptcy plan, which does not require making regular monthly payments to the creditor.

Chapter 13 and How it Works

The debtor’s main reason for filing may not affect the amount that must be paid to various creditors. For example, a debtor who files for the sole reason of saving a house from foreclosure may also be required to pay other types of debt as well.

Generally, the bankruptcy code divides debt into three classifications.

Unsecured debt is money owed to a creditor that does not involve collateral. An example of unsecured debt is a personal loan and credit card debt. Based on the debtor’s entire financial circumstances, the debtor may eliminate this type of debt, or may only be required to pay a portion of unsecured debt.

Priority debt is debt that must be paid through a chapter 13 case, such as child support and certain tax debt. Priority debt must be paid 100% through a plan, no matter the reason for the filing.

Secured debt is debt owed to a creditor that has an interest in collateral, such as a house or a car. If the debt is not paid, the creditor will attempt to take the collateral. If a chapter 13 debtor wants to save a house from foreclosure, the debtor must include the mortgage arrears as part of the plan payment. The regular monthly mortgage payments must be paid as well.

There are different types of debt that are not specifically categorized, such as debt that cannot be eliminated and certain debt owed to a governmental unit.

The bankruptcy code specifically indicates which types of debt cannot be eliminated. Student loans cannot be eliminated, but need not be paid in full like priority debt. Typically, any student loan debt that is not paid through a plan is not eliminated and is still owed after the bankruptcy case is complete.

Similar to student loan debt, any portion of government debt that is not paid, and which may not be eliminated, will still be owed after the completion of the bankruptcy case.

Why File a Chapter 13 Case

The person filing must first understand the benefits and burdens of chapter 7 and chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. If they need to save their house or car due to payment arrears, they should consider chapter 13. If they are only concerned about eliminating unsecured debt and do not meet the chapter 7 criteria, they should consider filing a chapter 13 as well.

