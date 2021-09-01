Looking for the right way to earn money? Then you must definitely think of becoming a real estate developer like Damon Becnel. But, what career path should you choose? You can consider working as a property developer, as it is considered to be quite a challenging career, still one highly rewarding one. In today’s blog, we will know more about property developers and how they make money.





Instead of offering obscure strategies to invest in property or primer on homeownership for buyers, here we are going to put more focus on how you can earn money by being a real estate developer. Coming to our question, how do property developers make money?

The short answer to this question is property developers earn money just by maximizing the real value of the land that they are working at. They generally do it by building the separate places and then subdividing them, so that they can easily be sold as individual dwellings. They are very much aware of the local laws and will be able to maximize the designs and builds in that way.

Property developers have a strong connection

Professional property developers generally have a rock-solid group of partners, suppliers, contractors, and relevant and associated professionals in their property & construction sectors. They will offer such people constant work. Since there is always some kind of project on a go and they will get preferential treatment cheaper than the wholesale prices. It keeps the costs down as well as keeps their ship sailing very smoothly, which results in faster builds as well as turnaround times, thus, keeping your business & individual projects viable.

Property developers earn profits from maximizing their property value

Another common way that property developers earn a profit is by letting the property appreciate and this increases their property value. It can be achieved in many different ways for various kinds of property, however, it is realized just in one way: by selling. But, you may increase the ROI on the property in many different ways. One way—in case you borrowed money for buying a property—is a refinancing loan at a lower rate of interest. It may lower down your cost basis and the increasing amount that you clear from this.

Home improvements will improve appreciation, so putting in an additional bathroom, remodelling a property, heating a garage, and investing in modern appliances are some ways that property developers can try and increase their property value.

Property developers can sell the property to big people

The high-profile property developers are always on the hunt for websites that have planning approval and are ready for potential development. However, the seasoned property investor can beat them out and sell to them. Obviously, you will need to fall on the untapped opportunity and convince the landowner to sell it to you. It is all about a long game, thus you will need a bit of patience when you are waiting to plan the permission. It can be a risky strategy, however, it can reap higher benefits – and selling land with planning permission is a bit lucrative.

Property developers combine value-adding methods

Property developers exactly know and combine some value-adding techniques on the development projects. So, the best and fastest way for the financial gain in the property will be investing in the short-term real estate development model and selling their end products in a short time frame. It’s advantageous if the capital growth works with their development strategy as discussed in a timing section (thus you can compound returns just by developing in the increasing market).

Final Words

Property development, mainly small developments, will affect the returns independently to grow capital in the flat and slowly developing property market, and provided value will be added to the development sites, which delivers the product to the active market sector that will afford it (and there is a demand!).

Property development has a higher risk compared to passive investing or holding. But, their rewards will be higher if the property developers are successful in their attempt. When you consider the high-risk capital of the property development, usually it is good to start with the small scale investment before you shift into a development phase.

