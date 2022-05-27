When we think of painting for walls, the first thing that comes to mind is the house’s interior. But what about the exterior? It is just as essential to get the color choice right for the rooms as it is for the exterior. And it is that a suitable color of paint for exteriors can significantly influence the sensations that our house transmits.





In addition, it can make it harmonize with its surroundings and, of course, embellish it by highlighting its volumes and reliefs. The exterior of your home is one of the first things people look at before any other thing. This is why many homeowners strive to do everything possible to keep the exterior walls and facades in better condition.

In this article, we will focus on the colors for exterior facades that best fit each type of house. So that you can make yours as beautiful on the outside as it is on the inside using the services of a licensed house painters near me.

4 critical ideas before choosing the ideal color

Before choosing the perfect exterior paint color for your home, ask yourself:

Where is it located?

Choosing a color for a house on the coast is not the same as choosing a color for a home in the city’s old part or in the mountains surrounded by forest. The color must harmonize with the space that surrounds the house.

The color we choose for a single-family house with straight volumes and a flat roof will not be the same as a modernist-style building or a traditional country house. Respecting the architecture of the façade and accompanying it to praise its beauty is vital.

Does it get a lot of sun rays, or is it facing north?

The orientation of our house will also condition us when choosing the perfect exterior paint color because north-facing houses will need warmer tones and those that receive a lot of suns will need colder ones.

Should I think of only one color?

No, it would be best if you thought about combining more than one because, in the facades, there are walls and elements such as moldings, columns, reliefs, etc., and of course, windows, doors, and railings. Choosing the right color for each of these elements will highlight them, and the façade will gain visual richness.

Trends, facades, and colors to paint your house exterior

The house exterior painting, from the color to the facade you have, plays a pretty crucial role in the overall appearance of your home. This is why you must decide on the perfect combination of tones for lining your walls, windows, front door, and any other exterior element your house has.

By keeping this guide in mind, you can be sure that you will choose the right shades for your home. These are the latest trends in colors to paint your house on the outside of your home:

Opt for neutral colors for a sophisticated look

Suppose you want to renew the appearance of your home without risking too much, we recommend choosing a neutral color palette. Shades like beige and light browns can give your home an exquisite and refined look.

Another thing you can do when choosing neutral tones for the exterior of your home is to paint elements like your window frames and your front door in dark colors like gray and black. You can also use white on your home’s exterior trim for a fresh, clean look.

Consider using white for your walls.

Speaking of the white color, another trend this year brings is to use this color for the exterior of your house. While white might seem like it would give your home a dull look, you’d be surprised what you can do with it.

White gives houses a clean look. Not only that, but you can also highlight things such as trees, bushes, flowers, and other types of plants. You can also choose masonry-look cladding when opting for white walls.

Conclusion

There are other factors to consider when you want a perfect look when painting your house exterior. However, hiring an exterior house painter costs you nothing more than you can afford, especially when you opt for a cheap house painter near me in Los Angeles.

