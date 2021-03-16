Online movie streaming and download services offer you HD quality content. Since most of these websites are designed for use on PC, the content there is of HD quality.

If you want to enjoy the same content on your phone, the same movie print might not work for you. Moviesda offers HD quality movies that are meant for big PC screens.

Certain websites offer you movies with a smaller file size that you can run on all mobile devices. These movies don’t have a large file size, so they won’t take much of your system as well as network resources.

Below are some of the most recommended platforms that you can use to download movies with good quality and smaller file sizes on your phone.

Use Websites that Offer 300mb Movies

Worldfree4u: Worldfree4U is a popular name in the 300mb movies websites. This site offers movies in various download qualities. You can either download a movie in parts or the complete file, as per your personal preference when downloading movies. This site is simple to use and features a fun UI.

Go to Platforms that Offer Multiple Streaming Qualities

TamilRockers: TamilRockers offers you Tamil and Telugu movies with smaller file sizes. There are not man sites that can match the compact file size performance for movies like this one. Use this site to download the latest South Indian movies straight to your phone.

Use Torrent Services

1337x: This torrent platform offers you different download qualities for the same content. You can choose from 1080p or 720p HD as well as cam recorded results for a movie. Use the features of 1337x to download any result for movies that you like.

Final Words

Although with smaller file size, the quality of the movie would not be as you’d expect. It would still be just fine for your small mobile screen. Besides, you’d be saving a lot of mobile storage space as well as your internet connection. The download platforms for movies that we have reviewed here work great for mobile devices. These sites are lightweight and offer remarkable download performance for smartphones. Check out these sites for downloading small-size, high-quality latest movies for free.

