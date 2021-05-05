The sofa is an integral part of any living room. Every home, and even most offices, usually has at least one sofa. They are great furniture for reading a book, watching TV, taking a nap, or just relaxing after a long day. The average person buys a new sofa every 10′ years, which means it’s time to ditch your old sofa now, which can be a tedious task as they are usually quite large and heavy.

Many things can be considered a sofa – they all come in all shapes and sizes, but they have one thing in common – they are rarely disassembled for safety and portability. Here is some of the furniture included in the sofa category:

Sofa

armchair

Sofa

Futon

Chesterfields

Your sofa disposal options

As mentioned earlier, the sofa becomes a distraction once you decide you no longer need it. These are difficult to place through doors and stairs, let alone put in your car and dispose of safely and quickly. However, if you are ready to get rid of your old sofa, then you have more than enough options

for sofa removal. Warm-up, roll up your sleeves to guide you through your options. The first thing to consider is,

Reuse of furniture

People rarely wait long enough for their sofa to become completely unusable, torn, or damaged to replace it. More than 55% don’t. That means, regardless of your decision to get rid of it, it’s still usable. One man’s waste is another man’s treasure. I am wondering, some family members or friends may need a sofa even though it is not new. If your loved one doesn’t want to take it away, then move on to another option for reusing your old couch – sell it or donate online.

Thanks to the magic of the internet, you have a wide choice, and there are many websites dedicated to selling or selling furniture and other items. You can also try to find a charity to donate Look for charities online or contact your local authorities. If neither of these options seems possible, move on to the next sofa disposal alternative.

Recycling

First of all, recycling a sofa is much difficult’ than you might initially think. These produced from different materials, often stacked and packed tightly, which means that it is difficult to dismantle furniture for recycling. So, unless you plan to deconstruct the sofa yourself, this option will likely be more cost-effective than the above options. If you still want to do it yourself, here’s the whole process, outlining it:

Erase all moving parts. (Cushions, armrests, Pillows, drawers underneath, etc.) Use a knife or scissors to remove the sofa from the upholstery and set it aside. Remove the foam underneath. Usually’ glued / solid / sewn on a wooden or metal frame. By using a screwdriver/hammer/saw, divide the frame depending on the building material. Separate all ingredients and sort them into suitable containers. As you may have guessed, different materials require different containers. For example, you shouldn’t put a metal frame in a plastic bag.

As you can see, this is a complex and time-consuming task that requires a lot of tools and physical exertion to complete. It’s all up to you either you choose this option for your old sofa removal or find another option suitable. If not, continue with the old-fashioned landfills.

Ancient landfills

If all else fails, throw it away. Like that, right? Well, not really. Like all the other options for getting rid of your old sofa, this one has its complications too. For starters, if this is your choice, the first thing you should do is push your old sofa through all the doors, hallways, and, in the worst-case scenario, down the stairs. This effort requires at least one more person, if not more. Even if you managed to get the sofa out of the house, now you need to find a suitable vehicle to transport it to the landfill. Unless you have a van or truck, you must rent one. It is expensive and unnecessary.

Even if you can theoretically rent a van for an hour, most service providers will reject you because it means they will lose out on the vehicle that can be rented for a more lasting period, making them more money.

Hire a professional waste disposal company

There are many ways to get rid of a sofa, but they all have one thing in common: you need to move them yourself and get them out of the house. As previously mentioned, it is a challenging and risky endeavor, especially if you are physically unwell and prepared for it or if you currently do not have healthy friends to help you with this. If only there is one service that just reduced your load and got everything done for you quickly and efficiently from start to finish, right?

So, we at Clearabee are here to save you from troubles. Just request your quote now, and we will get back to you as soon as possible to arrange the best appointment, depending on your schedule.

