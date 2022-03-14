Handling global business localization is a challenging job. Your overall business expansion plan depends on how well you are managing your brand localization. When it comes to your business localization, it is significant to have a professional language service provider by your side. Language service providers help you with the translation and localization of your international brand.

However, choosing the right language service provider for your localization project is not that simple. You have to consider a lot of things to find the right LSPs that offer a professional localization solution for enterprises. Following are some important guidelines to select your LSP that you must keep bear in mind to avoid wrong decisions.





How To Choose Your Ideal Language Service Provider?

Considering your organizational goals and business expansion needs, you have to choose the right LSP who understands your localization requirements and has the expertise and tools to help you achieve your business growth goals. Make sure you carefully go through this article before partnering with an LSP.

What To Look for In Language Service Providers?

Workflow of LSPs

Every LSP follows a specific workflow that determines how they will be handling your daily tasks. It is important to know about your LSP workflows, communication flow, and how they respond to the queries of clients. Along with an optimized workflow, they should be highly responsive to the complaints and concerns of clients. Based on their area of experience, you have to figure out if they would be able to handle any content innovation or shift in the translation operations.

Capacity of LSP

Based on your translation needs, you should hire someone who can manage the monthly, weekly, or daily content translation needs. One thing you should keep in mind is, as your business grows your translation needs would increase. So, your LSP has to be efficient enough to deal with your increasing translation demands. If you are interested in working with an LSP, you should ask them about their daily capacity that they would be able to manage for you.

Doing this would save you from long-term issues, and there will be no delays and missed deadlines. It also depends on the number of translators and other linguists professionals your LSPs have to manage the daily workflow. However, it also depends on how frequently and quickly you want your translations to be published.

How Do They Manage the Quality?

Now, this is an important question to ask your LSP. Every LSP has its own quality assurance processes that they follow to ensure the quality of translated content. Some LSPs have an in-house team for the QA purpose and some many outsource it. The LSPs that outsource their translation revision are more likely to have quality issues.

How your LSP is managing the quality has a huge impact on your brand’s international reputation, so you have to be careful about it. Similarly, whether the proofreader and editor are native speakers or bilingual also matters a lot. Native speakers can help you eliminate the cultural gap between your brand translations and allow you to connect more effectively with your customers.

Reputation of LSP

Reliable LSP is not always big names, most of the time small LSPs and startups can provide you exceptional quality translations. So, rather than just rely on the marketing and branding of an LSP, you must make an effort to research your LSP. Social media has made it even easier and simpler to get an idea about the reputation of an LSP. All you have to do is to visit their social media pages.

On their social media pages, you can see the reviews of customers and their queries and complaints in the comment section. It would give you an idea about the customer satisfaction rate of an LSP.

You can also analyze the Google reviews of different language service providers to find the best resource for your business.

What Mistakes Should You Avoid?

LSP Without Technical Skills

While choosing an LSP for your business, make sure they have the good technical expertise to help you meet your business expansion goals. Before partnering with an LSP, do acquire them about their project management tools, technology integrations, IT systems, quality assurance practices, and communication support.

When you choose an LSP that doesn’t have any technical expertise, you put yourself in trouble because this would never be able to help you scale for business in the long run.

As your business grows, you have to upgrade your technical skills and bring in more technological advancement to cope with the increasing business localization demands. It is only possible if you are aware of non-technical LSP that don’t really understand the intricacies of localization.

LSP That Don’t Have Experience in Your Industry

Having technical expertise is not enough, your LSP should have industry-specific experience as well. To expect high-quality translations, your LSP should have experience in the industry.

The service provider that understands your industry can more effectively manage your content translation and meet your brand localization expectations. For instance, if your business is related to law, or finance, your business must know about the industrial nuances to generate in-context translation that can better target the audiences.

LSP That Don’t Prioritize Security

Your business content is your business intellectual property, it should be in good hands. The LSPs that are not much concerned about security and data protection, are not trustworthy resources enough. Especially, when you have to translate private business information, such as legal documents, your LSP must ensure you of data protection.

For this, they must incorporate advanced security measures to keep your information protected. Moreover, your LSP must employ security best practices and protocols; they should have all the required security tools to handle your business content translations.

Wrapping Up!

Partnering with a reliable and professional language service provider can be your great support to achieve global business goals. There are many LSPs that provide a professional localization solution for enterprises; you have to pick the one that meets your localization expectations. You must follow the guidelines and avoid the mistakes mentioned in this article to choose your ideal LSP.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

