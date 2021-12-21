How to Turn on Dark Mode in Google Maps for Android

“Dark mode” is a new feature in Google Maps for Android that will let you use the app in low-light settings. It’s easy to turn on, too. Check it out. You might find it helpful when you’re taking a nighttime walk around the neighbourhood.

Here are all of the steps to turn on Dark Mode:





1) Launch Google Maps for Android

2) Tap the three-dot menu icon at the top right of your screen

3) Select Settings

4) Tap General Settings > Dark theme > ON

5) Open the Google Maps app and zoom into an area with lots of light

6) Tap the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner of your screen

7) Select Settings

8) Scroll down to General, then tap it

9) Under “General”, find “Dark theme,” and toggle it on

10) You are now using what Google calls “Dark Mode.”

You might not have realized just how dark some areas were until you turned on Dark Mode. It feels nice to have a way to make the app easier on your eyes.

A new feature called “Dark Theme” was added to Google Maps for Android, and it makes the app feel more relaxing than ever before. This turned out to be a handy feature to me, as it was extremely helpful in building up my confidence in the dark.

Why Turn on Dark Mode in Google Maps for Android?

A little too much sun can be a big turn off for any smartphone user. As such, some people think it is best to keep the phone’s display dim at night, but if you have used Google Maps, it may have been difficult to notice that dark mode is available in the app on Android. Soap2day app is one such that you can use with your firestick.

Google Maps allows users to switch between light and dark modes to accommodate those who want or need different settings depending on the time of day. Dark mode adjusts the entire interface with a black background and red text everywhere you see it, providing an incredibly immersive experience while using this popular mapping app. The light mode primarily uses white backgrounds with blue text throughout. These themes can be accessed by swiping in from the left side of the screen and tapping on, but if you’d like to know how to turn on dark mode in Google Maps for Android, follow these steps:

Open Google Maps.

Navigate to the main menu. This is accomplished by tapping on the search bar and selecting “Your Places” or “Navigation.” Once there, tap on “Settings” near the top of your screen.

Next, scroll down the menu and look for a section that says “Lights & Night.”

From here, you can select which of you wish to use by tapping on the light or dark option that best suits your preferences.

A drop-down menu will appear, allowing you to pick which style you want to display by default. This list includes both dark and light modes, if available on your device at all. The one selected as your default should be displayed at all times.

Note: Depending on your version of Google Maps, there may or may not be a “Night Mode” section within this menu. If the listed options are “Color Scheme” and “Default Night Theme,” you will want to select the former.

Although this particular feature isn’t that highly promoted, it is certainly worth looking into if you want to ensure your eyes aren’t strained at night. Once you give this a try and see how easy it is to switch between light and dark modes in Google Maps for Android, you might find yourself using both, depending on where you are and what time it is once this step has been completed.

What is the use when Turning on Dark Mode in Google Maps for Android?

In the Google Maps app for Android, a feature called ‘Turn on dark mode’ turns the map view dark. The mode is available in desktop and mobile apps and provides a more direct contrast with low saturation colours. This article will tell you what this mode is, how to use it, what type of things work well during the day or night, and how you can make your maps better with this feature. The dark mode can be turned on when Google Maps is in Map view mode. Map view consists of the following features: public transport, search results, places of interest, directions, and now a new feature called Street View.

Turn on Dark Mode in Google Maps for Android

To turn on the dark mode, open the Google Maps app and select ‘Settings.’ Now, there is an option called ‘Maps’. Just check the setting ‘Dark theme in street view.’

Lots of Things work well with Dark Mode in Google Maps for Android

Turn off those bright green lines and make them black to avoid this colour’s distractions.

