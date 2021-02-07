Skiing is one of the loveliest winter sports. You need to have perfect ski dressing or ski clothing for this sport. There are several snowboarding coats, pull over snowboard jackets, and snowboard jackets for men available in the market. You should know how to wash ski clothing as you have to use all the possible measures to wash your clothing to enhance its functionality and lifespan.

Machine washing

Whether you are about to wash men’s snowboard jacket or other snowboard jackets for kids and women, you can use a washing machine for this purpose.

First of all, you will have to check whether you have emptied your pockets or not. The second step is to close the Velcro and zippers as it can damage the fabric of the jacket if you have not closed the zippers.

There might be some decorative materials used for the decoration of your jacket or any other garment. So you need to turn the garment inside out to add extra protection effect.

You can use a mild detergent to wash the fabric. You should not use powder or there is no need to use fabric softener.

Tap on the synthetic wash cycle that is usually at 30˚C and the spin should be 800 RPM.

You can use three to four tennis balls if the ski jacket men are made up of down.

Take the clothes out of the machine after the washing cycle ends.

Dry cleaning depending upon the type of fabric

The ski clothing can be made up of down or it might be made up of synthetic fabric. So you need to use the relevant cleaning method for this purpose.

1. Dry cleaning for synthetic clothing

After washing, if you do not have a spinner, you can dry your clothing on a usual hanger.

You can use iron after the water has dried. The iron should not be too hot as you have to set it to the synthetic model.

In case you have a dryer at home, you can use a dryer to dry your snowboard jacket. For this purpose, you have to use a dryer and set it to the synthetic model. One drying cycle of 40 to 50 minutes is enough to dry your snowboard jacket. In this situation, you do not need to use an iron for final drying as the dryer is enough to provide sufficient heat.

2. Dry cleaning for snowboard down jackets and clothing

If you do not have a dryer at home, you can go to a laundry for washing your clothes. After washing, you need to take your clothes to a dry cleaner. Drying is necessary as it helps to fluff the feathers of your clothing. So you need to move to the dryer as soon as the washing process is done.

You require the feathers to fluff again so you need to put three to four tennis balls as the balls help to fluff the feathers.

A gentle synthetic program is required for the complete drying of your snowmobile jacket.

Bottom Line

If you are looking for ski and snowboard outwear, you can check out the Northwest Tech online store. They deliver the best ski and snowboard nationwide.

