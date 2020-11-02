Ibogaine Clinic Has Found the Solution to Beating the Opioid Epidemic
https://ibogaineclinic.com https://www.youtube.com/user/ibogainealternative https://www.facebook.com/TheRealDavidDardashti https://twitter.com/ibogainebydavid https://www.instagram.com/ibogainedavidd/ More about David Dardashti David’s work with the symbiotic Mother Nature and animals developed the early connection to spirituality. This led to an interest in studying the Talmud and Kabbalah. For more than 30 years David studied and performed in-depth research of the scientific world. David attended school in Israel and the US, graduating from Jamaica High School, NY. Upon graduation, David spent 3 years in the Israeli army. During his time of service, he was subjected to immense trauma. As a young adult, David moved to the United States to study music at Florida Atlantic University. At the Ibogaine Clinic, the music played for patients is a compilation that David himself put together specifically for the treatment. David founded the Ibogaine Clinic in Mexico. David has treated thousands of people, healing them from life threatening conditions and restored their freedom. David has helped the world to better understand ibogaine and the natural healing powers of this substance. David has a unique ability to heal using Maimonides hypocrites and other forgotten remedies of past civilization’s practices and strategies which, when paired with his thorough understanding of human anatomy and ibogaine treatment, can get to the root of one’s problem in a simple, logical manner. David has found that ibogaine, “helps the individual bypass physical withdrawal and cravings by neurologically triggering the central nervous system, but it is the cleansing of the spirit that is the first step to a lasting recovery.” The Ibogaine Clinic has focused largely on addiction, depression, anxiety and PTSD treatment.
Facebook Comments