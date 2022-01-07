When it comes to Sign and Digital, no other digital signage and printing event in the UK can rival its significance. It is the leading sign and digital exhibition, with a vast array of exhibitors showcasing their latest innovations, products and services.

This is one of the sign and display industry’s biggest events of the year, attracting thousands of visitors. Each year, the exhibitors show new machinery, products and materials, giving attendees access to the latest innovations in print technology.





The show goes on for three days, making it the longest-running trade show for visual communication in the UK. So if you’re on the fence about attending this exhibition as a printing and signage company, then this blog is for you.

Why Participate in the Sign & Digital UK Exhibition 2022?

With demand for print on a constant rise, there has never been a better time to exhibit at Sign & Digital UK. Tens of thousands of visitors will make their way to NEC Birmingham in March 2022 to participate and admire the various pieces of signs and displays at this exhibition.

If these reasons aren’t enough to display your business at this exhibition, here are more!

Explore the Possibilities in the Printing Industry

You´ll find everything covered at this show — from print, signs, graphics and point-of-sale to retail design, branding and window displays. The show also includes a huge range of inspiring live demonstrations that allow you to see new materials and processes in action, meet with industry experts and view showcase projects by some of the best designers in their fields.

You can also learn a lot throughout the three days of the show, including how to improve your business performance through effective marketing strategies, what makes an effective corporate identity and how you can work smarter by increasing your productivity.

Face-to-Face Meetings with Key Decision Makers

If you want to meet some top representatives from organizations to further your printing business, this is your best shot.

This event attracts visitors from all over the world keen to find out about the latest trends in design and manufacturing from the leading names in these industries. The show also provides visitors with a chance to meet with suppliers, existing customers and prospective new buyers in a relaxed atmosphere.

It’s an opportunity to showcase your brand, logo, products and services in a professional environment and speak to the top executives to sway them towards your printing, signage and CNC cutting services.

Influence Purchasing Decisions

Buyers visit trade shows because they want to meet the suppliers, and learn about the latest products and services. They are looking for innovative, cost-effective ways to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; they’re also interested in learning about new applications for print. This is why 76% of visitors at B2B exhibitions make new purchasing decisions and have existing ones reinforced.

So when you take part in the Sign & Digital UK exhibition, you get to influence the purchasing decisions of the people you interact with.

Make New Contacts

With so many visitors at once, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to make new contacts with people who can help your business grow – designers, fabricators, suppliers and buying groups are all on hand at the same time. Even when you don’t make a sale immediately, you’ll still make some great contacts that’ll pan out in the long run.

For example, let’s say that you specialize in CNC cutting in London, you can make new contacts with high-quality raw material providers as well as customers who are looking for quick turnarounds in CNC. You can give a good bargain and bag a huge deal while showcasing your expertise.

Who Can Participate in the Sign & Digital UK?

The exhibition focuses on the latest digital print technologies, including wide format digital printing systems, inkjet printing technology, litho offset printing equipment, CNC cutting machines, UV flatbed printers and silk screen printing machines. So any company that is involved directly or indirectly in this printing industry can attend, like:

Signage companies

Commercial printing firms

Textiles manufacturers

Design agencies

Vehicle signage fitting contractors

High street retailers

Laser printing companies

Artwork agencies

Promotional printing companies

Conclusion

Exhibiting at the Sign & Digital UK exhibition offers you much more than just an opportunity to showcase your products and services to potential customers.

The Sign & Digital UK exhibition is the perfect place to discover the hottest new products and find out about the latest printing technologies. The exhibition is always buzzing with professionals keen to discuss their projects, exchange ideas and share their experiences. All major industry players come to an event like this, so you can learn what they have been up to and check out the new developments in their businesses.

So, if you’re a signage and printing company in the UK, then attending the Sign & Digital UK Exhibition 2022 is a great opportunity to explore the market and land some new customers.

