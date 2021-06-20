Introduction

I am an actor, real estate auctioneer, film director, and entrepreneur from Australia. Several awards have been bestowed upon me. I am a multi-award-winning actor, director, and celebrity favourite in the world of luxury auctioneering. I began my career as an actor by studying acting at the famed NIDA acting school in Sydney, Australia, before obtaining a guest part on the hit TV show Home & Away. Since then, James has worked with some of Hollywood’s most talented actors, including Q’orianka Kilcher, Sam Worthington, and Erica Christensen.





Career

Throughout my career, I have collaborated with some of Hollywood’s best, including Q’orianka Kilcher, Sam Worthington, and Erica Christensen.

I scored roles in some of Australia’s most well-known TV shows after graduating from NIDA in Sydney, Australia, including Home & Away, Freemantle Media’s Wonderland, where I played Gary in season 3, and the smash ABC thriller Rake. I was also starred in The Battle of Long Tan, which was nominated for a Logie. Pratt’s film UCLA Pranks was nominated for five international prizes, including Best Director at the Top Director Awards. I also became the host of Conversation Hollywood, which was a finalist for Best Pilot/Episode at the 2020 Lift Off Awards. In 2020 I won best Creative at the Europe Film Festival.

I was named one of Australia’s Top 5 under 35 in 2019.

I am Winner of the Europe Film Festival’s Special Jury Award in 2020.

In 2021, I won the American Golden International Film Festival’s Best Supporting Actor award for my depiction of Ethan Rogers in the feature film On Halloween.

I will direct and star in the feature film Malibu Crush in 2021.

I also was a semi finalist for best director at the 2021 Lift Off Session Awards.

Career Real Estate

I also had a very successful career as an auctioneer. My reputation was as one of the top auctioneers in the world for celebrity and luxury residences. I have 91 records under my belt and has received the REB Australian Auctioneer of the Year award three times in a row.

I had also secured a contract with Charlie Ebersol’s company Theco in April 2018 for my own Real Estate show as a world-renowned auctioneer. I have been a Global Auctioneer Ambassador for Juwai since 2017, as well as the CEO of James Pratt Auctions Group and a Sohoapp Ambassador.

My charity work

With his auction skills, I had helped pioneer charitable and black-tie events since I began auctioneering. I was the Auctioneer for Channel Nine Gold Week in 2012 and 2013, and has been a prominent figure in some of the world’s greatest events. [73]

I was the host and auctioneer for the Heart Kids NSW Gala in 2014, 107, and 2018. I also co-hosted the event with CNN correspondent Lynda Kinkade in 2014. I was also the auctioneer for the Pyjama Foundation’s events in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

So, It was my achievements in my career and the awards.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3680341/

https://en.everybodywiki.com/James_Pratt_(_actor)

https://en.wikialpha.org/wiki/James_Pratt

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

