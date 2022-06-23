A trip and fall accident are most likely to happen when you least expect it, such as while working or shopping at your local supermarket. Such an accident can occur when someone trips over something on the floor and cannot bring their other leg forward quickly enough to avoid falling.

Trip and fall accidents typically occur when a person fails to change their gait to accommodate an object lying on the floor, usually because they are unaware of the object or misjudge the steps required to avoid it. Unlike slip and fall accidents, trip and fall incidents typically result in the person falling forward rather than backward.





Fall accidents are frequently caused by negligence, such as a property owner failing to address a known slip and fall hazard. However, you may be able to recover compensation by filing a premises liability claim. This will help you to safeguard your right by taking the appropriate steps following a bad fall.

People frequently overlook the potentially severe dangers posed by a slip and fall. After all, everyone has slipped on a wet spot or tripped over something at some point in their lives. So instead, most people brush off the dirt and do their business.

On the other hand, slip and fall accidents can cause severe and even debilitating injury problems or even death in extreme cases. However, property owners are legally obligated to keep their premises reasonably safe and free of hazards that could cause a slip and fall. It is known as a “duty of care.”

However, you must take immediate action to preserve your case if you are a trip and fall victim. This article has outlined seven steps you must always take immediately after an accident.

1. If Necessary, Contact Emergency Services

Always err on caution and contact emergency medical personnel if you suspect your injury is serious. Sometimes a person may hit their head during a slip and fall and believe they are fine, only to experience severe and potentially fatal complications shortly afterward. In such cases, contacting emergency services also demonstrates the seriousness and credibility of your claim if your case goes to trial.

2. Maintain Your Position And Check For Injuries

Prioritize your safety. Try not to make any jerky movements after falling, such as immediately getting back on your feet. It could aggravate an injury, which is especially dangerous if you have hurt your back or spine. Instead, check for any sharp pains, aching, or other sensations. Stay where you are until paramedics arrive if you feel pain in your back or tingling in your arms and legs. You could be suffering from a severe back injury.

3. Figure Out The Cause

First, determine what caused your slip and fall as such incidents can occur due to various hazards, including torn or loose carpets, rough terrain, and ice or moisture. Take note of whatever caused your slip and fall, and notify the property owner of the incident and its cause. For example, if a substance on the floor caused your fall, collect a sample to use as evidence later.

4. Document Everything

Write down your version of events, any pertinent information about the location of the accident, and the names and other pertinent information about anyone involved. For example, if you slip and fall at a business, write down the names and job titles of any employees you speak with, and take special note of anything they say that could indicate they were previously aware of the hazard.

“We need to get that step fixed; many people trip on it,” an employee may say at times. The key to any slip and fall lawsuit is proving that the property owner should have known about the hazard and fixed it.

5. Get Medical Aid

Even if you do not summon emergency medical services to transport you to the hospital, ensure you seek treatment immediately after your injury. Make sure you include:

Medical costs

Doctor names

Doctor prescriptions and suggestions about the injury

If you fail to seek medical treatment, the courts will most likely dismiss your lawsuit as frivolous and unjustified.

6. Submit An Insurance Claim

After taking care of your medical needs, contact the appropriate insurance company to file your injury claim. Depending on your accident, this could be an individual, a business, or the government. So, first, report your accident to the property owner’s insurance company. Then, before proceeding with your claim, seek advice from slip and fall accident attorneys.

Conclusion

Many accident victims are unsure whether or not they require the services of an attorney to handle their case. Slip, trip, and fall cases are perplexing and complicated. However, if you depend on a knowledgeable legal team, they are capable of handling all the details so you can concentrate on improving.

