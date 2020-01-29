INSC Austin: Lone Star Lovely Lady! Q and A with Glamour and Lingerie Model, Leslie Dalton!

Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Glamour Girl!, INSCMagazine’s new bi-weekly feature that will appear every Monday and Friday.

AUSTIN, TX — Deep in the heart of Texas, everything is big, if not bigger. Everything from pickup trucks, football, food and just the overall way of life. Everything truly is bigger in Texas.

With a population of 25 million proud-to-be Texans, the Lone Star State is home to two of the ten largest cities in the country in Houston to the south on the Gulf Coast with a population of 6.9 million and Dallas to the north with a population of roughly 6.8 million.

Sandwiched in between both metropolises like the proverbial younger brother is the state capital, Austin.

Known as the “Live Music Capital of the World” and keeping things weird, the ATX as it is known prides itself on being both an artistic and cultural enclave that many wouldn’t expect in such a proudly deep red state.

Whether it’s the towering State Capital building overlooking Congress St or 100,000 football-obsessed fans cheering on their beloved Texas Longhorns at Darrell Royal Stadium, Austin has it all in the form of music and the world-famous SXSW Music Festival, sports, culture and a happening night life on Fifth Street.

Know for it’s progressive and artsy culture, Austin is home to a combination of A-list celebrities such as Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey–whom you can see on the DKR–as the natives call it–sidelines at every Texas Longhorns home game–sports superstars such as Super Bowl MVP’s in Westlake natives Drew Brees and Nick Foles of the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles and rising NFL star quarterback in Lake Travis native Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns. World famous cyclist Lance Armstrong and WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin also call the ATX home.

While the more glamorous Dallas has all the glitz when it comes to entertainment and modeling, Austin is quickly becoming known as one of modeling’s hotbeds, and one such model who is an example of this is Albuquerque transplant and ATX native, Leslie Dalton.

Despite being a petite 4’11, Dalton exudes a sense of classy beauty, modest and humble sexiness along with a curvy and slender body that turns heads.

An alluring mix of Spanish, Mexican, English and Native American, the recent Maxim Cover Girl finalist has been quickly becoming one of Instagram’s most notable models to follow and keep an eye on. Sweet, disarming and demure, Dalton exudes a a hidden beauty that isn’t afraid to be unleashed when in front of the camera. While she has only been modeling since last April, one wouldn’t know it by how Dalton projects a combination of class, beauty and warmth.

While she may be from New Mexico, Leslie is TexMex hot all the way.

Below is my Q and A with Ms. Dalton as we talk modeling, living in ATX, keeping things weird, her love of sports and what state is true and dear to her heart.

Who Is She!

Name: Leslie Dalton

Age: You never ask a lady her age…. 😉

Height: 4’11

Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Measurements: Waist 25, Bust 33, Hips 34

Publications/Media:

Social Media Links: @ms.leslielady

Happy New Year! How did you spend it? Happy New Year to you! I was lucky enough to get to go the Alamo Bowl with friends in San Antonio to watch the Longhorns play. I rang in the New Year with friends at a small intimate house party, which is just how I wanted to ring in 2020.

I really enjoyed our shoot down in Austin, what are your plans for this coming year in working with other photographers and publications? I really enjoyed working with you as well! I plan on working with wedding photographers and other local companies in Austin and surrounding areas. I also plan on submitting head shots to commercial agencies for commercial work.

Tell us all a little about you? I was born and grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Throughout my life I have been outgoing and bubbly, but I can also be quiet and reserved. Oxymoron? I know. But it depends on who I am around. Throughout my life, I have always been heavily involved in fitness and nutrition. I love all forms of fitness and have practiced yoga and Pilates for several years.

In 2018, I started lifting and focused on tracking my calorie intake. I enjoy music, themed events, parties, charity events, and travel. My modeling career is still a strong passion for me, and, if I could do this full time, I would. I enjoy fashion portrait, lingerie, and bikini modeling. This includes studio, outdoor, and street photography.

At 4’11, do you consider yourself short, petite or “vertically challenged?” I’m fun size! The best things come in small packages.

What did you think of your recent experience in competing of being Maxim Cover Girl? It was a good experience, I finished 3rd in my group and moved through several grueling rounds.

How would that change and impact your life? The money would have been nice, but that was not my main motivation. It would have been an honor to be featured in any portion of the magazine.

Being from the ‘Rock and Roll Capital Of The World” up here in Cleveland and having a chance to spend time in the “Live Music Capital Of The World” down there in Austin, what makes the ATX such a unique and happening place to visit? The warm weather, outdoor activities, great people and great food make Austin a great place to live or visit. Whatever your type of people, you will find a group to fit in.

On that subject, The Fairmont Austin is a fabulous hotel to stay at, but how do y’all handle and deal with that heat down there, I almost died! I’ve been here one year in October and I don’t find the heat bothersome. I love it..

Is Austin still weird? Austin seems normal to me, does that make me weird? LOL

One thing I noticed down there was the diversity and beauty of women—and models-why is that? Austin is vibrant and hip with lots of outdoor activities, this makes it a fun, health conscientious place to live! It attracts diverse woman from all over the US. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there are beautiful women in Austin, Texas, US and the world.

You’re originally from New Mexico? Do you consider yourself more of a Texans or proud New Mexican? I guess that would make me a TexMex? Ha ha!, I’m definitely a proud New Mexican living in the lovely state of Texas.

I’m going to be shooting in the White Sands in New Mexico this year—any advice, places to go etc.? That’s exciting! I’ve always wanted to shoot at White Sands! Definitely eat some Mexican food and make sure to ask for red and green Chile, Christmas-Style. Have an extra sopapilla for me.

You have a dark and exotic look, what is your background? I’m Spanish and English

What type of modeling do you do?(fashion, glamour, art, bikini, lingerie, etc.) I love it all! Fashion, Glamour, Art, Bikini and Lingerie.

Any big plans or projects in the works? Besides you, I am excited to work with a well-known traveling wedding photographer along with many other talented photographers.

Any plans modeling-wise? I plan to continue to develop and grow on social media, start working with commercial agencies and work more with local photographers/companies.

Define “Glamour Girl” what does it mean to you? A confident, classy and beautiful woman who is comfortable in her own skin.

Who inspired you to get into modeling? When I moved to Texas, I had more opportunities for modeling, and I feel more confident and comfortable with who I am.

Thoughts on the rise in popularity of modeling on Instagram? I am not judgmental. We all have our own style and trying to find our way.

Do you feel that publications such as Playboy, etc. have led to the rise of modern-day glamour? I think social media has brought this type of market to people’s fingertips and it is not as taboo as it was in the past.

Thoughts on the current #MeToo movement and how it’s effecting models, modeling and feminism. I think the modeling industry is long overdo for the #metoo movement. It’s prevalent in this industry.

Pumpkin spice, Salted Caramel or Peppermint Mocha? Way too many calories for me! Black coffee with soy, almond or Coconut milk.

G-string, thong, frenchies or commando, which do you prefer? Definitely G-String or Thong.

Sexiest piece of lingerie you own—or would recommend for a man to get his woman? A silk robe with nothing under is my favorite.

Are you a beach bikini kind of woman? Definitely.

Top swimsuit and bikini/swimwear styles to rock on the beach? It depends on the occasion and what’s appropriate. I do like a thong bikini though.

Two-piece, bodysuit, Brazilian bikini, thong, what’s your style? I like them all including high waste bikini.

What would you say is your best feature? My butt, boobs and eyes are my favorite.

What makes you feel sexy? Eating healthy and staying fit

What attracts you most to a man? That’s a loaded question..Integrity, puts effort, charming, confident, motivated, faithful, positive attitude, intelligent, driven, respectful, emotionally intelligent, supportive.

What is THE one hot fashion item that you must have/or get this season? Thigh-high boots..

Athleisure? Fashion or fitness fad? Fitness Fad, I wear my fitness clothes to work out.

What fashion and fitness tips and trends do you have for looking good and staying in shape? I tend to purchase classic items since trends change frequently and don’t want to change out my wardrobe constantly. Don’t fall off the wagon and wait till January to get healthy. It’s a lifestyle, not a diet. Be mindful and consistent with your work out and eating habits.

What is one area that most people overlook—but should—pay attention to more in getting in shape? Abs… Even I avoid them

Fave music? Pop, Country, 90’s R&B, Jazz, Electronic.. I like all music.

Sports: Any favorite teams, clubs and players? Being from NM, we do not have any major league baseball or football teams. I am a bandwagon Broncos fan since 2014, when I lived in Denver. I am also an Astros and Longhorns Fan now that I live in Texas. I love live sports.

Judging from your IG and shoots, you seem to be a big sports fan, you excited for this year? I like live sports and was excited to see the Astros go (back) to the World Series!

Thanks for the love on our recent Fantasy Football articles, are you a fantasy player? if so, how long? No, I don’t play Fantasy Football but appreciate how involved people get with it.

You seem to be a bit of a tomboy in terms of being such a sports fan, is that accurate to say? I’m a girlie girl, not high-maintenance though. It takes me 20 minutes to get ready.

Dallas or Houston? which is better to root for and why? Houston, I’ve never been a Cowboys fan.

Lastly, I’m planning to come back down to ATX, I hear the Domain is popping, what are some other good places to shoot and hang out in? I enjoy the Domain area! Everything is in walking distance of the Domain. I also enjoy downtown and the East Side for going out. I love the outdoors and that translates to my love for the outdoors in shoots. There are many beautiful places to shoot here in Austin. Hippie Hallow, Cedar Park, Barton Springs, Lake Austin, Lake Travis.

What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling? Be confident and shut out the noise from everyone around you. Don’t listen to other people and what they want for you. Do what you want to do, you have the power inside you.

