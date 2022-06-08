Doha is the capital city of Qatar, and is also called as Al Dawhah in Arabic. It is situated on the easter side of the peninsula. It is a big city and over 2/5th of the country’s population lives here. Since decades, this city has been an important port. Doha is known for its shallow waters and coral reefs on the off shore, still it manages the small and big vessels flowing through different cities of the Emirates. This city is thriving and has more than 2 million people.

Doha has many things to explore, from the ancient traditions to the modern marvels that have been constructed. When you arrive at Doha, you will be welcome by its shining skyline. There are many more things that Doha is known for, and we shall cover them in this post.





Mosques in Doha

Doha has plenty of beautiful mosques that are worth to visit. One of the best ones in the city is State Grand Mosque, which is also known as Imam Abdul Wahhab Masjib. It is a magnificent place of worship as it is constructed with sandstone and has a stunning architecture, both inside and outside. The next on the list is the Education city mosque, which was opened in the year 2015. You can see the two minarets of Mecca and Medina that are embossed here with some holy verses. Some of the other mosques here include Hamad international airport mosque, Abdullah bin zaidal Mahmoud Islamic culture center, and a lot more.

Doha forts and monuments

Doha has plenty of forts and monuments that reflects the rich past of the country, Qatar. If you want to check out or visit some of the well-known forts and monuments, then you should go to Al Koot fort, Al Zubarah fort, Al Wajbah fort, and Barzan fort. Each and every fort here have a history behind that can fascinate you to the core. For instance, the Barzan fort was built in the 19th century and it was used as a watch tower. When you want to visit the forts and mosques, make sure you head on during the early morning hours when the heat is low. Otherwise, it would be difficult for you to roam around during the afternoons when the sun is at its peak.

Food of Doha

Doha has a variety of food to offer to the people and every bite of the traditional cuisine will leave you lick your fingers. You should not miss out having machboos here, which is a blend of rice, spices, and meat. You can also have Saloona, warak enab, luqaimat, khanfaroush, and baleelat on your trip to Doha. Do not forget to step into some of the well-known restaurants to taste the authentic taste of Doha’s cuisine when you are here. Though you will find both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options here, you will relish the non-vegetarian food items to the core.

Sand dunes of Doha

If you are interested in the sand dunes, then your trip to Doha would be successful. Moving across from Doha, you will find the famous singing sand dunes of Qatar. This is a place where you can find best sunset view, spectacular sight, and acres and acres of sand dunes. If you want your adrenaline to rush, then this is the place where you need to be.

Modern buildings of Doha

The architecture of Doha has always impressed everyone who comes here for the first time. The new buildings you see here has such an advancement that many tourists from the different parts of the world come here to check out and take the designs back to their country.

Doha in the Arab is one of the safest cities as well. So, if you have any plans to come to the city, then you should go with the Etihad airways online booking to enjoy the safe and comfortable travel experience. It is one of the best airlines that travels to Doha almost every day. However, make sure you book your flights in advance so you can get discounts for your trip. Also, do not forget to add the wonders of Doha in your travel plan so you do not miss out any.

