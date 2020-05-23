Interviews and Features: Khalid al-Sanousi on his breeding journey, being passionate and dealing with his field challenges

Khalid Al-Sanousi, 28 years old, works in aviation field yet on the side of that he’s striving for success and outstanding as a breeder. Thinking out of the box, challenging the norm. Khalid enjoys photography which his skills are implemented on his pages along his unique taste music. Khalid’s hobbies revolve and turns into magical potion poured to Sky Cattery since 2016. Moreover, his interior taste gave the cattery the best glance for any cat to be lucky enough to live in a heavenly spot.

Breeding Journey with Khalid

Do you feel this is the reflection of you ? Did you find yourself?

KS: I believe the answer lies within the page and content I worked so hard to touch people’s heart with, trying hard to make them feel the passionate energy I carry. I pour my heart and soul into this field, yes I did find myself in this. Furthermore, I feel I am getting better and better day by day.

What inspired you to become a breeder?

KS: I believed in a quote “ limitation is only imagination “ Before choosing a cat, I had an image of a specific cat I wanted and I couldn’t find. So I decided to become a breeder, collect the artful pieces and drop my own taste in, sharing it with the world and me. Here I am ! Sky Cattery, imagination turned to reality.

Where did the name “Sky Cattery” came up from ?

KS: Well actually, the original official name is “High Sky Cattery” it gets registered on all the official papers and pedigrees that I submit, short cut is Sky Cattery as known by everyone. The name High Sky came behind reaching up to the best and as higher as we can reach to in this breeding journey.

As we noticed, your cattery is of really unique interior, and where is it located ? tell us more about it.

KS: The interior was designed and implemented from scratch by local designers from Kuwait based on my taste and how I visualized it. My main focus is to make my cattery as modern as possible and more of a friendly habitat for my cats and me, where they feel free and safe. As it shows, furniture and shelves are Cat mobile designed for them yet human graded interior for chill time. Simply, a place for us. The location is based at my own house, a semi basement turned to a cat heaven that has the right ventilations setup and windows.

Where you come up with your cats names ?

KS: Im very inspired by the Latin / Greek culture and my cats names are mainly from that era. Like my cats (Ares, Athena, Medusa, Ophelia etc ) I make sure each is names something I find special. Furthermore, some names are inspired by space, villains and shows I am found of.

Who inspires you on in regards your Photography skills ?

KS: I am very inspired by the photographer Hmood AL-Nasrallah IG: halnsrala his photography inspires me, and a special thank you for all the tips and advice he shared.

What makes Sky Cattery stand out ? We know the answer yet we would like to hear it from you.

KS: Quality over quantity I would say, the content, litters, every specific detail I serve is quality. It came with sacrifices where I had to give up on many of my friends and a huge chunk of my social life, to dedicate it fully to my Cattery. The main goal is to turn it to the most unique Cattery. I want it to be recognized an appreciated the way I do, and I guess I deserve it haha don’t you think too ?

A bit of a private questions, yet your fans have the right to know ..Why are your prices high ?

KS: My prices are basically getting standardized compared to abroad authentic breeders like me, they are high due to the effort exerted in the selective breeding, the late nights, facing breeding complications, the dedication, the destructed mental health that I face on regular basis, its not a program that you set and go! A real quality breeder gotta be there at all times and give each individual their needs to maintain a heathy lifestyle to that creature. Plus, giving up on your baby that you took care of since birth isn’t that easy, a huge part of me goes with every cat adopted. I believe that would answer your question.

Is it true that you don’t sell to anyone ?

KS: Yes, that is true. I reserve the full right to not sell to anyone. Why? As I mentioned before and many of my fans know, for some to deserve one of my Cats, they need to prove they are capable. After I assess them and their future living environment then approval comes. I spend day and night taking care of my Cats, giving them up easily is very hard on me and I make sure to stay in touch with the families for a casual checkup. God’s creation isn’t for fun nor toys to use for a while and get rid of. I need assure they are in loving, caring, dedicated families that follow the same diet and living quality as I used to serve them.

A cat you’re attached to the most ?

KS: Chloe’, she’s my first Cat, not my Sky Cattery type kinda Cat, she’s a non pure bred and also a non pedigree holder too! Yet our bond is so strong and I wont let her go. She lives in my room, and she’s 6 years old. We share something unique. Unconditional love you can call it. Lol.

Challenges and lessons

Some challenges that you faced during your journey

KS: mmm, I would say the most hardest times I have faced is during labor and delivery, where my presence has to be there over the clock near the due days, dealing with fading kittens, c sections moms and CPR the little neonatal ones to keep them alive. Those would definitely be my hardest times, everything else can be eased

Mistakes you’ve leant from ?

KS: In this I will be general, we all start young and immature at any step we take in our lives, we grow and we learn from our mistakes. I have learnt a lot in this journey and mainly that watch out your surrounding, when you start growing successfully, many will turn their backs and show their real faces trying to drag you down as they couldn’t reach to what you have, forgetting to be grateful in what they have. Being open and sarcastic with some was a mistake and I learnt to keep my circle small in this filed as not everyone has ethics. Don’t be so harsh on yourself, we all evolve to a better versions of us ! I also wanna add that I learnt a lot about ethics and quality breeding during my evolving stage. I am very happy of the person I turned into

Got haters? A message to them

KS: Every successful person, would have some pack of haters trying to drag him down to feed their insecurities and fill the empty gaps within them. Yes, I have faced some issues yet dealing with them through peace and ignoring is the best way. My advice would be the energy exerted by them to hate and spread negative vibes is best to be exerted in self development and mental health improvement, they carry hidden talents. Nothing beats living in peace.

The Cat that gave you the hardest time in the Cattery ?

KS: AURA!!! Hahah, she gave me the hardest time with those innocent eyes and face, her anxiety level during labor was the hardest to deal with, in addition to her having two C-sections as her structure is weak. Yet, she’s a sweetheart and lovable. Celine her daughter, carries a bit of her anxiety, yet she does a great job!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

