Interviews & Features: Unbeaten and Fabulous Talent of Truitt Battin

Every game is played according to some rules and regulations, but the player adds some colors with their own gaming strategies. They practice a lot and get perfect posture while playing soccer.

In an interview, a young and promising professional soccer player Truitt Battin talks about the playing strategies and his vision about the game.

According to him, his game can be suitable for any match where he can perform according to the situation. It’s a game of feet where they should be fast and accurate, the performance of the team also depends on the senior midfielder’s ability but he is famous for his untouched gaming with the club where he only uses his feet but never tries to touch someone or nor let them touch him.

Some answers to the questions:

In answer to a question, Battin said.

“Ever since I have grown up playing, I have had the ability to play with both feet,”

“My right foot is my natural one, but I have always been able to utilize both.

“I am better able to get to the ball or wherever else I am needed on the field. I feel very free in playing the way that I do.”

Well, what do you expect from a there years old kid but some cut acts? Not in the case if Battin, he started his practice as a professional player and got his first break at the age of 11. He never left his practice and struggled at any age. He said:

“In my three years on the varsity, my role has been about leadership and helping the team,”

Moreover, he takes summer practice that leads him to Serbia, where they invite him for a summer club. He spends five years playing overseas in the youth club and recently went to Serbia. He expressed his feeling and experience in Europe and said:

“The experience of playing in Europe has just helped me develop as a young guy.

“I faced the different barriers of learning the language and adjusting to the different play they play over here compared to here.”

Future planning of Truitt:

Truitt Battin plans to complete his graduation and permanently shift to Belgrade, where he will play Champion Leagues for Red Star. Battin said very clearly that.

“That is a good starting point for me.” “The plan is to get into a developmental league and just stay there. I have always had the dream of playing professional soccer in Europe.

“It has been a thrill to see all the hard work pays off.”

Well, he is one of the deserving players who must live a comfortable life after the long hardship.

