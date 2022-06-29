Minor “fender benders” that do not result in injuries are among the most frequent types of car accidents. These mishaps can occur while vehicles are backing out of parking spaces in parking lots or when a driver is attempting to stop for a red light at an intersection. You may have “bumped” the rear bumper of the automobile in front of you because you miscalculated your stopping distance.

Frequently, neither the drivers nor the passengers are hurt in these collisions. However, crashes can still cause minor auto body damage, such as a dented bumper or fender, or paint scrapes and scratches.





In these situations, it’s common to wonder “Do I need to record this type of accident?”

Filing a police report law in Texas with specific circumstances is required by Texas law for you to present your ID to a police officer. When you are driving, after you have been arrested, and when you are carrying a firearm are some examples of these situations.

Is it necessary to notify law enforcement about the accident?

The answer to this issue mostly relies on your state of residence as well as the specific accident’s facts and circumstances.

You must report every accident involving injuries in several states. Some jurisdictions still require drivers to report accidents even when there is only little property damage to the vehicle, usually $1,000 or $2,500.

One of the most crucial things to do at the accident scene is to exchange contact information with the other driver and get their insurance information. In the event of an accident, drivers are required by law in every state to transmit this kind of information.

You should solicit the assistance of law enforcement at the accident scene to help you get this information if the other motorist is uncooperative or if you have cause to believe the other driver does not have insurance. The law enforcement organization may be the county sheriff, the highway patrol, or the city police, depending on where the accident occurred.

There may be a good-faith disagreement between you and the other motorist about what caused the collision, even if the other driver is helpful. It is also wise to request law enforcement support in that situation. This will allow the investigating officer to document conversations with drivers and witnesses, as well as document the circumstances surrounding them.

Another reason to call the police at the scene of an accident is to report any injuries. You may believe that you were not injured at the scene of the accident or immediately afterward. You might have said something like the other driver. Many injuries, however, do not become apparent until days or weeks after the accident. If you do not immediately contact law enforcement to report the accident and later discover that you were injured, the other driver may claim that the accident never happened. Without a police investigation into the accident, it’s just your word against the other driver.

When an accident occurs in bad weather, you can receive instructions from 911 or your local law enforcement that, even if there are no injuries, local law enforcement officials cannot go to the accident location because of other emergencies caused by the weather. You and the other driver can fill out accident report forms at adjacent convenience stores or petrol stations in that case, which you can then mail to the neighborhood police department.

