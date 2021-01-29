How to watch X Games Aspen 2021: TV channel, time, schedule for Winter X Games. What TV channel are the 2021 X Games Aspen on? When do the Winter X Games start? The 2021 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado kick off on Friday, January 29 and carry on through Sunday, January 31 at Buttermilk Ski Resort.
Events will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and can be live streamed on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV schedule below.
Covid-19 safety is a top priority at the X Games Aspen this year, and like most other sporting events taking place during the global pandemic, there will be no fans in attendance, and none of the usual fanfare associated with the competition.
It’s a subdued start for the 20th anniversary of the Winter X Games being hosted at Aspen, which will also be reduced to three days this year instead of the usual four.
“We really believe we’ve looked at this and thought of all the details. We feel like we’ve put the right plan in place to mitigate the risk,” ESPN executive Tim Reed, who oversees X Games production, told The Aspen Times.
One huge name in winter sports will be missing out on the competition this year: Mark McMorris. The most decorated Winter X Games athlete of all time tested positive for coronavirus this week, and will not be appearing at the X Games for the first time since 2011.
What TV channel are the 2021 X Games Aspen on?
This is the full TV and streaming* schedule for the 2021 Winter X Games. All times ET:
Friday, January 29
2:00 p.m., Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
4:00 p.m., Women’s Ski Big Air on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
8:00 p.m., Snowboard Knuckle Huck on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
9:00 p.m., Women’s Ski SuperPipe on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
10:30 p.m., Men’s Ski Super Pipe on ESPN 2. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV
Saturday, January 30
1:00 p.m., Mens and Women’s Ski Slopestyle, Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Women’s Snowboard Big Air, Women’s Ski Big Air (encore) on ABC. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV
8:00 p.m., Men’s Ski Big Air on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
10:00 p.m., Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe, Men’s Ski Big Air (encore) on ESPN. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV
Sunday, January 31
1:00 p.m., Men’s Ski Slopestyle, Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (encore) on ABC. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV
8:30 p.m., Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, Men’s Snowboard Big Air, Ski Knuckle Huck on ESPN. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV
*Local channel availability varies with market for streaming services. Check listings.
Cable TV subscribers can also login via ABC.com/watch-live or ESPN.com/watch to watch a free live stream of the broadcast.
Who is competing at the 2021 X Games Aspen?
Here is the full list of invited athletes for this year’s competition:
Snowboard Slopestyle – Men’s
Red Gerard
Judd Henkes
Dusty Henricksen
Marcus Kleveland
Max Parrot
Rene Rinnekangas
Mons Røisland
Ståle Sandbech
Sven Thorgren
Sebastien Toutant
Snowboard Slopestyle – Women’s
Jamie Anderson
Laurie Blouin
Anna Gasser
Reira Iwabuchi
Hailey Langland
Julia Marino
Kokomo Murase
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Snowboard SuperPipe – Men’s
Taylor Gold
Ruka Hirano
Scotty James
Chase Josey
Toby Miller
Jan Scherrer
Yuto Totsuka
Shaun White
Snowboard SuperPipe – Women’s
Sonora Alba
Queralt Castellet
Brooke D’Hondt
Kurumi Imai
Chloe Kim
Maddie Mastro
Haruna Matsumoto
Ruki Tomita
Snowboard Big Air – Men’s
Chris Corning
Dusty Henricksen
Yuki Kadono
Marcus Kleveland
Takeru Otsuka
Max Parrot
Rene Rinnekangas
Sven Thorgren
Snowboard Big Air – Women’s
Jamie Anderson
Laurie Blouin
Anna Gasser
Reira Iwabuchi
Julia Marino
Kokomo Murase
Miyabi Onitsuka
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Snowboard Knuckle Huck
Ryo Aizawa
Jake Canter
Sebbe De Buck
Dusty Henricksen
Marcus Kleveland
Takeru Otsuka
Fridtjof Sæther Tischendorf
Ski Slopestyle – Men’s
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Fabian Boesch
Ferdinand Dahl
Nick Goepper
Alex Hall
Henrik Harlaut
Evan McEachran
Andri Ragettli
Birk Ruud
Colby Stevenson
Ski Slopestyle – Women’s
Isabel Atkin
Caroline Claire
Mathilde Gremaud
Eileen Gu
Sarah Hoefflin
Megan Oldham
Kelly Sildaru
Giulia Tanno
Ski SuperPipe – Men’s
Aaron Blunck
Noah Bowman
Alex Ferreira
Birk Irving
Gus Kenworthy
Nico Porteous
Beau-James Wells
David Wise
Ski SuperPipe – Women’s
Zoe Atkin
Annalisa Drew
Eileen Gu
Rachael Karker
Devin Logan
Cassie Sharpe
Brita Sigourney
Kelly Sildaru
Ski Big Air – Men’s
Antoine Adelisse
Alex Hall
Henrik Harlaut
Evan McEachran
Andri Ragettli
Birk Ruud
Quinn Wolferman
James Woods
Ski Big Air – Women’s
Isabel Atkin
Caroline Claire
Mathilde Gremaud
Eileen Gu
Sarah Hoefflin
Megan Oldham
Kelly Sildaru
Giulia Tanno
Ski Knuckle Huck
Fabian Boesch
Ferdinand Dahl
Alex Hall
Henrik Harlaut
Colby Stevenson
Jesper Tjader
Jossi Wells
Quinn Wolferman
SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air. The X Games has been running since 1995, and it’s not about to stop now. It’s 2021, and the X Games are back. Despite no in-person crowds, some of the biggest snowboard and ski athletes in the world will return to compete on the big stage.