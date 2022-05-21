The Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival has announced its finalists for the 2022 film festival which honors the best in film and television from around the world.

This year’s finalists includeJames Pratt(MalibuCrush)for Best Actor Bonnie McKee(April Kills the Vibe) for Best Director, Best Thriller The Fixer ( Michael Schiff,Danny Trejo ) and Fires in the Dark for Bestfor Best Feature Film.





The in-person awards ceremony will take place on May 28th at the renowned, Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA. with the red-carpet starting at 5.30 pm followed by the awards event inside. In total there are 14 award categories including Best Documentary, Best Cinematographer and Best Animation. There is also a $10,000 cash prize for Best Unproduced Script.

James Pratt who is up for Best Actor for his performance in the feature film Malibu Crush is one of several finalists whose film is also debuting at the festival, giving audiences a first look before release.

Malibu Crush was shot between Bondi Beach in Sydney Australia and Los Angeles in 2021 and tells the story of two best friends from Pasadena who pretend to be film directors in Australia to impress an ex-girlfriend. Its worldwide release is in July and will be distributed through Cardinal XD Media and Bounty Films.

The Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival aims to help finalists by ​using the relationships built over the past 10 years to put work in front of the people that can take projects to the next level including Producers, Executives and Agents.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...