Champions League Streams Reddit: Juventus vs Dynamo Kiev Live Streaming FREE Reddit

Juventus vs. Dynamo Kiev on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, news, odds. Juve hit the road on Matchday 1 with a few obstacles along the way. The Champions League group stage begins Tuesday with Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Dynamo Kiev in Group G action. The two teams are joined by Barcelona and Ferencvaros in the group, with the other two teams playing in the late slate. It’s an early kickoff from Ukraine as Andrea Pirlo makes his continental debut as coach.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: National Sports Complex “Olimpiyskiy” — Kiev, Ukraine

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Juventus -195; Draw +300; Dynamo Kiev +625 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that’s live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into “The Golazo Show,” CBS Sports’ live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Storylines

Juventus: Here we go, Juve. Another UCL campaign where their season will be boom or bust. Their success will be measured by whether they win it or not. American Weston McKennie and Ronaldo both looked sharp out of the gate, but they are not on the roster for this match after testing positive for COVID-19. This is a game they are still expected to dominate, as long as the defense can be consistent. It was the Achilles’ heel toward the end of last season.

Dynamo Kiev: The club has started the domestic season off on a high note with a 3-2-0 record and currently sit in first place in the Ukraine Premier League. The team has been sensational in defense with just three goals conceded in three games, and they have already been tested in UCL after getting by Gent in the playoff round. Against Juve, they will have to be in a defense first mentality to have any real chance of getting something.

Prediction

A fantastic start to the campaign for Juve as Dybala scores twice. Pick: Juventus 3, Dynamo Kiev 0.

DYK Vs JUV Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Unbeaten in their respective leagues, Dynamo Kyiv and Juventus combine to dish an intriguing clash our way.

Rocked by injuries and COVID cases, Juventus failed to work their way past the set of events in Serie A 2020-21 at the weakened. Red carded in the affair and devoid of the services of some pivotal names, the side was held to a 1-1 draw by Crotone.

The result not only ended the side’s 100% winning record in the competition but also saw the team pummel all the way down into 5th place. While the 4 point gap opened up between them and top spot is not one which will perturb the club massively, the underwhelming performance does make for cause of concern.

Up against Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv in the wake of the result, Juventus know they have their task cut out today. They are up against a side which is tearing apart Ukraine’s league to sit atop of the points tally with four wins and two draws, a side which has pounced its way to a staggering 14 goals in the process.

VDO.AI

Probable Winner

When this fixture was drawn up, Dynamo Kyiv knew things were going to be extremely tricky for them. However, the recent happenings see them as levelly balanced opponents, a fixture they can easily steal a wain away from.

This will be a hotly contested and closely fought affair with us envisioning this one curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Burda’s injury sees him be out of action for today.

Alex and Mathijs are both out with injuries for Juventus while the duo of Ronaldo and Wesley is currently diagnosed with COVID.

Dynamo Kiev

Bushchan, Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Karavaev, Buyalskyi, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Tsyhankov, de Pena, Supriaha

Juventus

Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Arthur, Cuadrado, Kulusevski, Morata, Chiesa

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus Group G

Date And Time: 20th October, Tuesday- 10:25pm IST

Venue: UK at NSK Olimpijs’kyj, Kiev

Top Scorer

Dynamo Kiev

Tsyhankov: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Juventus

Ronaldo: 3 Goals

Bygone Encounter

Crotone Vs Juventus: 1-1

Rukh Vs Dynamo Kyiv: 0-2

DYK Vs JUV Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Georgi Bushchan from Dynamo Kyiv will be ingrained in our side as the goal-keeper for the day. He’s forced clubs to contemplate different plans to traverse their way past him, a shot stopper who has parried away a string of shots in every tie.

Defenders

If there’s any side who is going to come out of this one with a cleansheet to its name, its clearly Juventus. The Italians are a staunch defensive unit, a team which has over the years only further fortified its brand of stringent and frugal defending.

It sees us opt for a trio of picks from the side, a trivalent comprising of Danilo who has the one assist, Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci.

Midfielders

Federico Chiesa ended up being red carded for Juventus in Serie A but he did mange to pull off the one assist for the only goal his side scored on the day. Joining up with him is Dejan Kulusevski who has scored the one goal for the side, a player who will be handed over a free hand by the club in the absence of Ronaldo.

Dynamo Kyiv are more than capable of challenging Juventus. The 14 goals they have hit are telling of the side’s calibre in attack, a side spearheaded by Mykola Shaparenko who has one goal and two assists in his kitty.

CDM Vitaliy Buyalskiy will join up with him, someone who is going to be tasked with breaking up play and winning the ball for the home side.

Strikers

Alvaro Morata managed to score for the Italians the last time around to see him be our pick from the side while the two goals and one assist for Vladyslav Supryaga see us snap him up from Dynamo Kyiv.

He’s going to find company in the calibre of Carlos de Pena, a name more than adept at giving the best of defences cold feet.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Three goal contributions lead to Supryaga captaining our side while Morata is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bushchan, Danilo, Juan, Bonucci, Kulusevski, Chiesa, Buyalskiy, Mykola, Morata, Pena, Vladyslav

