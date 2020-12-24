Kamiel Hayward

Kamiel Hayward is my former boyfriend; this short article has just one purpose: to let all the women out there, especially those who want to go for him, that he is a hazardous person, a psychopath. I write with concern in my heart to every woman, and I just hope to pass the message well to them. I also want you to know that I am not writing this because I am bitter and, most importantly, for your safety.

Kamiel Hayward is from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and although he is thirty years old, he has a five-year-old mentality. Fraud should be shown when his name appears on Google. I believe all women should Google him before thinking of being friends with him, let alone date him. It is the best advice I can give to stay away from him at all costs.

He has many issues that I will include in this article, one being that he frequently took money from me and so much more. I have also heard from his friends, ex-girlfriends, and current girlfriends that he steal money from them. What is wrong with working or asking for money rather than to take someone’s earned money.

He also begs random women on Facebook and other apps to do things or say things to please them to get from them until they block him. Then he stalks them and other women making them very uncomfortable, just to kiss their boots.

You should know him that he might initially give you the attention you desire, but you shouldn’t mistake this for a positive vibe. In his nature, it is to flatter women and make them feel special, but at that moment, you think you can trust him, his true nature will surface. He is known across Kitchener as a boot licker; he believes his primary income source is from women. Keeping a relationship is impossible for him, and I would hate any more innocent women falling victim to his trap.

As I have said earlier, I am not writing this out of spite or because I am bitter, instead of exposing his evil deeds to the world and enlightening women that such men exist. Women should beware of him and should be careful, too; he preys on women that are on Facebook, especially those that are unaware of what kind of person he is.

Another psychopathic thing he had done was to make me tie him to a trunk when I went for work, the reason I can’t disclose, the first time he asked me to that I was scared and refused to do it, but he threatens and forces me to. I ended up doing it fearfully.

This man will cause you to lose a ton of your family relationships, as he made me lose a ton of friends and family members until today, I regret.

He has a lot of fetishes which he used on my friends and me.

Because he does these tricks with other women, he can’t stay loyal in any relationship. He has to send them inappropriate pictures and act like he cares about them and wants to show them, love when he wants to loot them and take their money. He is known around the Kitchener area as the boot-licker.

In the entire period we were together; I cannot point to any positive impact he had in my life. All he did was to maltreat and take everything from me. He stopped communicating with my family; I practically did not have anyone to talk to. I was completely withdrawn from society, which makes his job more manageable. Since I had no one to talk to, I couldn’t get advice from anyone, and he leached off me the entire time.

When we were together, he did not think that he had to be loyal to me, which didn’t stop him from seeing other women, segregating them from society, and leeching off them. If he was asking for money, that’s one thing; we wriggled his way into women’s finance and took according to his pleasure.

The most annoying part of his behavior is the way he extends this to my friends. Initially, most of them are quiet, probably out of respect from me, but later on, it becomes unbearable, and they steer clear. I was deeply embarrassed when I finally got wind of this.

My social life was ruined, my finance was shattered, and I only continued the relationship because I was in love. I later realized his real intentions and how he was repeating the same thing he did with me, with a dozen other. It was then I knew how unhealthy the relationship was to me and how my life had gone off track. I severed all ties with him immediately and wished I had never met him.

I feel chills run down my spine every time I recall things he did to me, and I get goosebumps just thinking about what he could be doing to some other woman out there.

Although I found out a little late about this, I am grateful to share my experience with other women, and I hope women see this in the hopes that they get saved a ton of grief. My advice to any woman out there, who is in a similar situation or has been contacted by Kamiel Hayward, does not allow yourself to be manipulated.

Kamiel Hayward is a psychopath, a fraud, and a trickster. If Kamiel ever contacts you, do not hesitate to block him and report his account; he is not the one for you and will cause you pain.

