Key Stages of Mobile Application Development

A mobile app is one of the essential elements of successful business development and revenue growth. Games occupy a significant segment in the market, but business applications do not lag behind and show positive dynamics. According to projections, in the next two or three years, every major company will be represented on the Internet not only by a website but also by its own mobile application. Therefore, if your company still does not have an app – it is time to act. In this blog, we will highlight the main stages of mobile application development and show the key points which you, as a business owner, should take into consideration.

The creation of a full-fledged software with an original, memorable, easy-to-use design is a rather complicated and laborious task. It is necessary to make sure that your application favorably differs from its analogs, attracting the attention of users and causing the desire to download it.

The development of a mobile application from scratch to release on average happens in seven main stages. Some of them are done in days and some may still be in the process of work after 3 months. Some steps can be performed in parallel and some only sequentially.

Here are the stages of the full mobile app development cycle from the origin of the idea to the release in stores:

Step 1. Idea and goals. It all starts with the main idea of your application.

Here, the owner determines why he needs an application for business, what goals it will serve, and how it will be used in interacting with consumers. The first step is to decide on the following points:

What is the main goal of developing and launching a mobile application?

Who is the target audience of the product?

How much money will be needed for its development and promotion?

Having decided on the idea of the application and the target audience, you can proceed to the next step.

Step 2. Preparation of technical specifications

To create an efficient product, all the nuances should be discussed and worked out. Step 2 is the stage when the customer and the developer should agree on all the details regarding the future product. For example, on this stage, an important decision as for the platform of the future application should be made (whether it will be an application for Android or iOS). The approaches to Android and IOS development are significantly different, so it is important to analyze which platform do your customers mainly use and choose the best solution.

Step 3. Creating a prototype

Building a quick prototype involves creating a wire-frame that clearly demonstrates all the functionality of the application, product screens, and a transition scheme between them. In fact, a prototype is a model on the basis of which the product itself will be further developed.

Step 4. Design and graphics preparation

Designing of a future application involves creating graphic elements for the entire application – these are screens, that is, background images of tabs, an image for the main screen, icons for the entire application, etc.

Step 5. Code writing and technology implementation

With the finished design, the application goes to the developers: they will have to create a mobile application based on programming languages, frameworks, and various technologies in accordance with the statement of work and approved prototype.

Step 6. Testing

After the application is developed, it is important to test how it will look and work on mobile devices after the release. Therefore, at this stage, it is important to identify flaws, failures, and incorrect display of elements so that they could be corrected before publication.

Step 7. Deployment and promotion

Once the errors are identified and corrected, and the application is agreed with the customer, it can be published. To do this, you need to register a developer account in GooglePlay / AppStore and apply for the publication of your application. Right after publishing, you can promote it among users and potential customers.

As you may see, mobile app development is not an easy thing, but it is a great tool to take your business to the next level.

