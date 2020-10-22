INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















UFC 254 weigh-in Live Stream makes his return to the Octagon for the first time in a little over a year in a lightweight title fight against the “Human Highlight” Justin Gaethje in a matinee pay-per-view from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main event pits the reigning lightweight titleholder against the interim champion in a unification bout. This wasn’t the bout everyone expected when it was announced Tony Ferguson and Gaethje would meet for the interim championship, but the former World Series of Fighting star was brilliant in the upset in May.

The matchup is a classic grappler vs. striker pairing. Nurmagomedov’s pressure wrestling is the best in the sport, while Gaethje’s power and volume striking are matched by his incredible durability and toughness.

After a heated rivalry with Conor McGregor, Nurmagomedov is one of the hottest names in the sport. He has the opportunity to remind fans that he is much more than the Notorious’ rival on Saturday afternoon.

Below is a look at the entire schedule which features a special start time and some of the buzz surrounding the biggest fights on the card.

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -330 vs. Justin Gaethje ( ic ) +260

(c) -330 vs. Justin ( ) +260 Jared Cannonier -120 vs. Robert Whittaker +100

-120 vs. Robert Whittaker +100 Alexander Volkov -160 vs. Walt Harris +135

-160 vs. Walt Harris +135 Phillip Hawes -280 vs. Jacob Malkoun +230

+230 Lauren Murphy -240 vs. Liliya Shakirova +200

+200 Magomed Ankalaev -270 vs. Ion Cutelaba +220

Prelims (Noon ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Stefan Struve -115 vs. Tai Tuivasa -105

-115 vs. -105 Alex Oliveira -165 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +140

-165 vs. +140 Da -Un Jung -360 vs. Sam Alvey +280

Early Prelims (10:30 a.m. ET on Fight Pass)

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165

-195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165 Miranda Maverick -360 vs. Liana Jojua +280

+280 Joel Alvarez -195 vs. Alexander Yakovlev +165

Gaethje vs Khabib Live Stream in the Middle of the Cage

Justin Gaethje is a pragmatist in addition to being a great fighter. His pre-fight talk hasn’t just been about hype, it’s centered on what it will take to hold his own against a mauling grappler like The Eagle.

Gaethje seems to understand that he won’t avoid grappling exchanges. According to UFC Stats, the last time Nurmagomedov failed to land a single takedown in a fight was 2013, and that was only because he knocked out Thiago Tavares in just under two minutes.

The American does, however, want to make sure that when he does grapple it isn’t against the fence.

“My plan is if we’re gonna grapple, let’s grapple in the middle at all times. I’ve said it 1,000 times; I cause damage. I have dense bones, and I’m gonna kick his legs. That’s where we’re gonna start, and we’ll go from there,” he told the media, per Mike Heck of MMA Fighting.

That’s going to require some doing for Gaethje. He won’t be able to over-commit to any one strike in the standup. Otherwise, Nurmagomedov will shoot a reactive takedown and get the fight to wherever he wants it.

The interim champion’s best shot is to keep things in the middle of the cage and force as many striking exchanges as possible. Nurmagomedov’s striking has improved throughout his time in the UFC, but it’s still a much better option for opponents than his grappling.

This is all easier said than done. Nurmagomedov’s plan to work opponents to the fence, take them down and make their life miserable has been a singular force as great as anything in the UFC’s history. Until someone can actually stop it, it’s hard to pick against him.

Cannonier Eyeing Title Shot with Win over Whittaker

The co-main event is an important middleweight matchup. Jared Cannonier will be back for the first time in over a year. A 3-0 start to his time as a 185-pounder after dropping from light heavyweight had explosive results before a torn pec sidelined him.

He’ll see his biggest challenge yet with former champion Robert Whittaker standing across from him on Saturday. The Reaper has only lost to Israel Adesanya since his own move to middleweight in 2014. The former welterweight bounced back with a decision win over Darren Till.

Right Ways To Watch UFC 254 Live Game

So while Cannonier has title aspirations he recognizes that this is a big fight in its own right.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. A title fight is definitely coming for me next,” Cannonier told the media, per MMAjunkie.

As the odds would indicate, this is a tight fight on paper. Both are tremendous strikers who prefer to play the role of aggressor. The result should be a firefight in which both throw heavy leather.

That’s the kind of fight that favors the more powerful striker, which appears to be Cannonier. He could extend is finishing streak to four fights.

How To Watch UFC 254 Live From USA

There’s a strong argument to be made entering Saturday’s lightweight title unification bout at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi that Justin Gaethje represents the toughest and most dangerous challenge of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s incredible unbeaten streak.

Admittedly, it’s a moniker that used to be reserved by most experts for Tony Ferguson until “El Cucuy” was soundly beaten in a fifth-round TKO by Gaethje in May. It also doesn’t hurt that Gaethje brings an accomplished amateur wrestling background and combines it with one-punch knockout power and a level of physicality inside the cage that knows no peer.

Yet regardless of whether or not the above statement is true regarding the chances Gaethje (22-2) has in handing Nurmagomedov (28-0) the first loss of his career when they meet inside the Flash Forum on Yas Island, “The Highlight” remains certain of one thing.

How To Watch UFC 254 Live From CA

“[Nurmagomedov’s] plan is that he wants to make me quit. But I don’t quit,” Gaethje told CBS Sports’ “Morning Kombat” last week. “I promise you guys, I ain’t going out like no bitch.”

To paraphrase the name of rapper 50 Cent’s 2003 debut album, the 31-year-old Gaethje’s working motto entering the biggest fight of his career might as well be “win the UFC championship or die tryin’.” For as crude as the latter half of that equation might sound, Gaethje doesn’t shy away from how much his lack of disregard for his own future fuels his ability to be at his best come fight night.

“I don’t approach this to make sure that I am still able to function later, which is stupid because that would suck,” Gaethje said. “But my mindset is not that. I can die any day, anytime, right now. Who knows? That’s how I approach everyday.”

How To Watch UFC 254 Live Online without Cable

Gaethje arrived in UFC as a 17-fight pro veteran in 2017, fresh off five successful defenses of his World Series of Fighting lightweight title. But he brought with him a reputation for both action and an almost unnatural willingness to welcome danger.

One year later, Gaethje had almost instantly established himself as the UFC’s most violent and exciting competitor. But being MMA’s answer to Arturo Gatti as a veritable bonus machine took its toll as Gaethje compiled two knockout defeats in three UFC fights and accrued a scary amount of damage in getting there.

What took place over the next two years under the watchful eye of head coach and master strategist Trevor Wittman was an evolution no one saw coming. By refining his craft just enough without sacrificing the level of danger his striking had on opponents, Gaethje authored four consecutive knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Ferguson without taking much punishment in return.

